Intelligent Protection Management Corp. Launches IPM Private Cloud AI Offering

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on enterprise cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today the launch of its IPM Private Cloud AI offering in collaboration with MASORI Therapeutics ("MASORI"), designed to bring MASORI's advanced AI capabilities directly into a secure, enterprise-grade environment tailored for IPM's customers. This launch aims to integrate MASORI's platform for building AI applications, MASORI GO, within IPM's private cloud infrastructure, enabling clients to deploy, manage and scale AI-powered applications within their existing workflows while maintaining data control, security and performance.

Through the IPM Private Cloud AI offering, customers will be able to seamlessly access MASORI GO's no-code development environment, allowing for rapid implementation of AI-driven solutions without the need for extensive technical resources. The platform is engineered to align with existing enterprise systems, providing interoperability with commonly used business tools and data environments to reduce friction in adoption and accelerate time-to-value.

The solution is expected to support a wide range of use cases, including process automation, data analysis, customer engagement, and intelligent decision support. By combining IPM's private hosting capabilities with MASORI's AI-driven platform, the offering seeks to deliver a unified environment where organizations can build, test, and deploy AI applications efficiently and at scale.

"Launching the IPM Private Cloud AI offering with MASORI GO represents a meaningful step forward in our strategy to provide accessible and scalable AI solutions," said Jared Mills, President of IPM. "We believe this integrated platform will allow our clients to operationalize AI more quickly while leveraging the reliability and security of IPM's private cloud AI infrastructure."

The Company intends for the IPM Private Cloud AI offering to be available to its existing and future customer base, with phased onboarding designed to ensure seamless integration and minimal disruption to current operations.

About MASORI Therapeutics

With decades of marketing experience, privately-held MASORI leverages advanced artificial intelligence to deliver actionable insights, optimize decision-making, and enhance outcomes across the pharmaceutical landscape.

MASORI's cutting-edge solutions, including MASORI GO, MASORI Next Best Action (NBA), AI-driven chatbots, and an integrated CRM system, empower brands with unparalleled precision in targeting, seamless execution, and real-time analytics. For more information see https://masori.com/.

About IPM

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. IPM has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com. To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: https://investors.ipm.com/alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the Company's Private Cloud AI offering, including the integration of MASORI GO within the Company's private cloud infrastructure; the expected ability of the Company's customers to adopt, implement, and realize efficiencies from the Private Cloud AI offering; the Company's ability to serve as a hosting partner for third-party AI platforms and to deliver such technology to its client base; the Company's ability to serve enterprises while protecting against evolving cyber threats; the Company's expectations regarding its procurement, professional services and subscriptions businesses contributing to the Company's overall results; the Company's potential growth opportunities; the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, and intentions; and other statements that are not statements of historical fact. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: the possibility of security vulnerabilities, cyber-attacks and network disruptions, including breaches of data security and privacy leaks, data loss, and business interruptions; the Company's ability to operate its secure private cloud through its data centers; the intense competition in the industry in which the Company operates and its ability to effectively compete with existing competitors and new market entrants; the Company's ability to consummate favorable acquisitions and effectively integrate any companies or businesses that the Company acquires; the impact of adverse economic and market conditions, including those related to fluctuations in inflation and geopolitical conflicts; the Company's reliance on a limited number of customers for its revenues and income; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and sell additional services to customers; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and other events outside of the Company's control. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

Joe Dorame, Roger Weiss

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9680

E: ipm@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Intelligent Protection Management Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligent-protection-management-corp.-launches-ipm-private-clou-1168001