Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX: RM) (OTCQX: GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on development activities at the Company's flagship Converse Gold Project ("Converse" or the "Project"), located on the prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in Nevada, USA.

After the release of the positive preliminary economic assessment in April 2026, the Company has made significant progress on the ground at Converse with key workstreams initiated and leading consultants appointed to support the delivery of a Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Key Highlights

Appointment of Micaela Muro as Study Manager, a highly experienced engineering and mining study management professional who will lead the various workstreams to support the delivery of a PFS in 2027.

Silver re-assay program underway to support the inclusion of silver mineral resources in the next Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update in the first quarter of 2027.

Substantial metallurgical testwork program commencing in September, comprising 36 additional column tests, which will build upon the extensive historical testwork database at the Project.

Geotechnical drilling is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, which will inform updated pit design, mine dewatering, project water supply, and waste-rock management.

Production and monitoring water wells scheduled to be drilled in the fourth quarter to advance hydrogeological understanding, demonstrate proof of beneficial use, and further secure existing water rights.

The largest drill program in Converse's history continues with the goal to increase resource confidence within areas expected to underpin the PFS mine plan while continuing to test recently modelled high-grade structures.

Environmental baseline studies are progressing and related fieldwork has commenced, which will inform the preparation of the federal Mine Plan of Operations and associated Nevada permit applications.

John Dorward, Executive Chairman of Roxmore, commented: "We are very encouraged with the significant progress at the Converse Gold Project since the release of the positive preliminary economic assessment earlier this year, which demonstrates the potential for a large-scale, long-life operation in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Nevada. While the infill and extension drilling campaign continues to deliver strong results, several key technical workstreams have commenced, being led by the Company's new experienced Study Manager Micaela Muro and a team of leading mining and environmental consulting groups, working towards what we believe will be a compelling PFS in the second half of 2027. I am particularly excited about the possibility of quantifying silver mineralization in the next mineral resource estimate in light of ongoing re-assay work, which has the potential to improve the gold equivalent grade at Converse and introduce financing options as the Project moves towards development."

Upcoming Catalysts

Q3 - Q4 2026 Ongoing drill assay results from the 30,000-metre infill and extension program Q1 2027 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate incorporating silver assays Q2 2027 Results of metallurgical testwork Q4 2027 Prefeasibility Study and maiden Mineral Reserve Estimate

Study Manager Appointment

Roxmore Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of Micaela Muro as Study Manager for the Converse Gold Project, to lead the various development initiatives to support the delivery of the planned PFS. Ms. Muro is a highly qualified engineering and mining study management professional with extensive experience advancing projects through PEA, PFS and feasibility studies from both the owner and consultant side. Ms. Muro's previous experience with SSR Mining, Knight Piésold, and Ausenco positions her well to lead the PFS and future studies at the Converse Project.

Silver Assay Program

The Company has initiated a silver assay program to support the inclusion of silver mineral resources in the upcoming MRE update. Inconsistent assay techniques used historically at Converse prevented the incorporation of silver mineralization into the Project's most recent MRE filed on June 1, 2026. The goal of the current assay program is to establish a robust, compliant standard dataset as the basis for the inclusion of silver in future mineral resource estimates. The Company has dispatched over 10,000 historic sample pulps to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in August to advance this initiative.

Silver assay results from the current drill program continue to demonstrate a consistent association with gold mineralization that has been observed across the broader Converse deposit. Silver grades are commonly several times higher than the corresponding gold grades, and at times exceed assayed gold grades by as much as eight times.

Metallurgical Testwork Program

The extensive metallurgical program includes 36 column tests across the principal redox domains and gold grade distribution, which will refine recovery assumptions and assess heap-leach performance spatially and across these domains. The program will build upon the extensive historical testwork database at Converse of over 1,000 bottle rolls and 75 column tests by filling in areas where additional data is required.

Metallurgical program definition and sample selection have been completed and the associated testwork is expected to commerce this month. Sample selection was based on input from Kappes Cassidy & Associates ("KCA"), a leading North American laboratory and engineering consultancy, and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR"), to ensure a representative sample of the current MRE.

A focus of the program will be the validation of the applicability of High-Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") at Converse, through evaluation of open and closed-circuit HPGR flowsheets. In addition, the program will investigate the potential for a Sulphidisation, Acidification, Recycling, and Thickening ("SART") circuit to be included in the flowsheet for treating high-copper material at Converse. A SART system has the potential to reduce cyanide consumption by regenerating free cyanide consumed by leaching copper and other base metals compared to assumptions in the PEA.

Metallurgical testwork is expected to continue into the second quarter of 2027 and will inform the updated recovery model, mine planning and process design for the PFS.

Geotechnical, Hydrogeological and Geochemical Studies

Geotechnical drilling is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026 and continue into early 2027. Hydrogeological and geochemical programs are advancing in parallel to support pit design, mine dewatering, project water supply, and waste-rock management, and will be an integral component of ongoing permitting initiatives. The Company has appointed Piteau Associates ("Piteau") to undertake this work program for Converse. Piteau is uniquely qualified to lead this work, having been responsible for similar studies at the adjacent Marigold Mine operated by SSR Mining.

PFS Engineering and Reserve Definition

Roxmore is also undertaking in parallel to the above programs further engineering work, trade-off studies, and updated mine planning, which will continue through 2027 as updated mineral resource, metallurgical and geotechnical inputs become available.

Updated resource and recovery models are expected to support mine optimization and production scheduling during the second half of 2027, followed by reserve estimation, engineering integration, and cost development. Completion of the PFS is targeted for December 2027 and is expected to include a maiden Mineral Reserve for the Converse Project.

Permitting and Development Pathway

Roxmore is progressing detailed environmental baseline studies under the direction of Sunstone Environmental, a Nevada-based environmental consultancy firm which specializes in the mining industry. The studies will continue through 2027 and will inform the preparation of the federal Mine Plan of Operations and associated Nevada permit applications. The current development schedule contemplates agency review and permitting through 2028 and 2029, with a Federal Record of Decision and other key project approvals targeted for the latter half of 2029.

Drill Program Update

Three drill rigs are currently in operation at the Converse Project to support the 30,000-metre Phase 1 infill and extension drilling campaign. The Company anticipates adding another reverse circulation drill in the fourth quarter to accelerate the pace of infill drilling which will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate which will provide the basis for a PFS, currently targeted for completion in 2027.

Drilling is expected to continue throughout the remainder of 2026 and into 2027. Approximately 50% of the planned Phase 1 infill drilling has been completed to date, with assays outstanding for 17 holes which are expected to be released over the coming weeks.

Study Timeline







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Qualified Person

Vance Spalding, Executive Vice President, Exploration of Roxmore, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the available data, composites and QA/QC information related to the drill program and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, the Company's Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details, please refer to the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Converse Gold Project and development activities, the timing and results of the ongoing drill program, the metallurgical testing work and timing thereof, the potential for resource category conversion, including the delineation of a silver mineral resource and mineralization related thereto, the planned PFS and timing thereof, the project design including HPGR and SART circuit, and the Company's other upcoming catalysts.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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