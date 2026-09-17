Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX: RM) (OTCQX: GARLF) ("Roxmore" or the "Company") is pleased to report gold and silver assay results from an exploration target at the Company's flagship Converse Gold Project ("Converse" or the "Project"), located on the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in Nevada, USA.

The dedicated exploration hole CV26-013C returned 58.2m grading 1.85 g/t Au and 4.43 g/t Ag, including 19.8m grading 4.83 g/t Au and 9.94 g/t Ag along the western portion of the known Redline mineralized system. The drill hole was targeting an emerging higher-grade trend, stepping out 90 meters from the current mineral resource.

Key Highlights

CV26-013C 58.2m grading 1.85 g/t Au and 4.43 g/t Ag from 484m Incl 19.8m grading 4.83 g/t Au and 9.94 g/t Ag



Promising results from the 3D reinversion of historic aeromagnetic data highlights the larger scale potential of the Converse Project.

Recent and historical drill results along the western margin of the deposit strengthens the interpretation that the Redline mineralizing system may extend westward into an area that remains largely untested by drilling.

John Dorward, Executive Chairman of Roxmore commented: "We are excited by the results of the first dedicated exploration hole drilled as part of the ongoing infill and extension drill campaign at the Converse Project. The result, combined with recent and historical drill results, opens up further potential along the western flank as it expands the horizon for resource expansion into an area that has seen relatively little drilling."

Drill Program Update

The Company is encouraged by the drill results from hole CV26-013C, which occurred near the margin of an approximately three (3) kilometre-long magnetic low that extends westward from the known Redline deposit along an interpreted northwest-southeast structural corridor. Taken together with several of the strongest historical and recent intercepts situated along this western margin of the deposit, this result strengthens the interpretation that the Redline mineralizing system may extend westward into an area that remains largely untested by drilling.

The drill result for CV26-013C is pending 22 silver (Ag) samples, including one (1) within the listed composite. Reported composite intervals are core lengths. True widths are estimated to be 75-100% of the reported core lengths.

Converse Property Exploration Update

Roxmore recently completed a 3D inversion of historical aeromagnetic data collected in 1995 using 200 metre east-west flight lines and one-mile north-south tie lines. The resulting 3D magnetic susceptibility model shows that both Redline North and Redline South are spatially associated with magnetic susceptibility lows (Figure 1), which may reflect hydrothermal alteration related to the Redline mineralizing system.

Redline South is situated along the eastern portion of a prominent, approximately 3 km long, northwest-southeast-trending magnetic susceptibility low. This trend is interpreted to coincide with a major structural corridor believed to have played an important role in the development of the Redline system, together with a second set of north-northwest- oriented structures.

Some of the most significant mineralized intercepts in Converse history occur along the western margin of South Redline, toward the larger, untested magnetic susceptibility low anomaly. Nearly half of all mineralized composites grading >=1.0 g/t Au across the Redline deposit occur within this western area, primarily in Breccia Pipe 01 ("BP-01") and along adjacent structural fluid pathways. This includes CV26-009C, which intersected 110.9 m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag, and historic hole CONV-030C, which intersected 100.6 m grading 1.13 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag. The magnetic low extends approximately two (2) km west of the currently defined Redline mineralization into an area that has seen little to no historical exploration. The size, orientation and apparent structural continuity of the anomaly identify this corridor as a compelling exploration target with the potential to significantly expand the mineralized footprint of the Redline system.

The re-assaying of historic pulps for silver, currently underway, will provide an additional dataset to assist in vectoring toward potential causative intrusions and the hydrothermal fluid source responsible for formation of the Redline skarn system. BP-01 provides further evidence for a significant hydrothermal fluid pathway along the west-southwest margin of the known Redline deposit.

CV26-013C was drilled along the western margin of the current resource and along the northern margin of the northwest-southeast-trending magnetic low corridor, 90 metres northeast of CV25-005C. The hole was designed to expand inferred resources surrounding the skarn discovery in CV25-005C, which intersected 81.8 m grading 0.55 g/t Au and 2.93 g/t Ag from 522.1 m (see press release dated November 3, 2025).

Additional significant drilling in the area includes CV26-009C, which intersected 110.9 m grading 1.30 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 459.6 m within the adjacent BP-01 breccia body (see press release dated May 12, 2026). Historical drilling by previous explorers also returned significant mineralization, including CONV-030C drilled by International Minerals Corp. in 2012, which intersected 100.6 m grading 1.13 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag from 379.5 m, including visible gold. Mineralization in CONV-030C is primarily hosted in endoskarn veining within a granodiorite porphyry underlying BP-01.

CV26-013C intersected Breccia Pipe 02 ("BP-02") immediately below alluvial cover. BP-02 is interpreted to represent a fault-displaced upper portion of BP-01 and is characterized by strongly broken and rubbly rock containing relict zones of intact, clast-supported hydrothermal and magmatic breccia.

Below BP-02, CV26-013C crossed the Southwest 3 fault and entered more competent Havallah Sequence sedimentary rocks, consisting predominantly of interbedded calcareous and non-calcareous sandstone and siltstone. The Havallah sequence in this area is variably skarn altered, with prograde alteration characterized predominantly by pyroxene with lesser garnet, and retrograde alteration dominated by chlorite-carbonate with locally developed epidote and actinolite. Moderate to locally significant chalcopyrite was observed through the skarn-altered interval, accompanied by lesser pyrite and pyrrhotite. Sulfide mineralization is commonly associated with retrograde alteration.

Qualified Person

Vance Spalding, Executive Vice President, Exploration of Roxmore, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the available data, composites and QA/QC information related to the drill program and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core is generally extracted from the core tube and split tubes by the drill contractor and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers noting recovery. Full core boxes are then sealed before being transported by Roxmore's personnel to the Company's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada, where it is geologically and geotechnically logged by the Company's geologists by being checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for assays. The core is cut in half and placed in plastic bags, zip-tied and grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport to either the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada, or to the Actlabs facility in Kamloops, B.C. The retained half-core is stored at Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada.

RC chips are collected into 5-gallon woven polyethylene bags in 5-foot intervals and sealed by the drill contractor. The target weight of samples is 3 to 5 kilograms. Bags are pre-labeled with sample numbers and depth intervals and validated against a sampling sheet. Every 30th sample is a field-split-duplicate. RC chips are geologically logged in the field by Roxmore geologists. Chip trays are transported to Roxmore's processing facility by Roxmore's personnel to Roxmore's facility in Winnemucca, Nevada where they are photographed and stored. RC samples are grouped in burlap sacks and sealed for transport in the field. Samples are transported to the ALS Global preparation facility in Elko, Nevada.

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, the Company's Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details, please refer to the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Converse Gold Project, the timing and results of the ongoing drill program, the results of exploration being indicative of further mineralization at Converse, the potential for resource category conversion, and the Company's upcoming catalysts.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning general economic and industry conditions, applicable laws and regulations, commodity prices, the use of proceeds, and the future business and operational needs of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIGURES







Figure 1. Redline Deposit Plan View with Magnetic Susceptibility Filtered to <= -0.001 SI and Au Composite Centre Points

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3911/314796_roxmorefig1.jpg





Figure 2. CV26-013C Section Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3911/314796_roxmorefig2.jpg

Table 1: Drill Collar Table

Hole ID Coordinate System Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) CV26-013C NAD 83 UTM Zone 11N 476887 4506331 1522 64 -55 589

Table 2: Assays

CV26-013C

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314796