Resource-conversion and resource-addition drilling returned multiple high-grade silver and gold intercepts across the San Dimas district

New drilling results at Convención and El Cristo have expanded the exploration footprint and support the potential for future Mineral Resource growth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drill results from its ongoing 2026 exploration program at its San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine in Durango, Mexico. Recent resource-conversion and resource-addition drilling has returned multiple high-grade silver and gold intercepts across several areas of the San Dimas district, supporting near-mine Mineral Resource conversion and growth opportunities. Additionally, new drill results at Convención and El Cristo have expanded the district's exploration footprint and identified additional targets for follow-up drilling as part of the Company's 2026 exploration program, which includes approximately 117,000 metres ("m") of planned drilling.

"San Dimas continues to validate its position as one of our most prospective and enduring mining districts," stated Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic. "The latest drill results have returned multiple high-grade silver and gold intercepts from both resource-conversion and resource-addition programs, reinforcing the near-mine growth potential of established vein systems while expanding the exploration footprint at Convención and El Cristo. With approximately 117,000 metres of drilling planned in 2026, we are advancing one of the Company's largest exploration programs, focused on Mineral Resource conversion, testing new targets and identifying additional growth opportunities throughout the San Dimas district."

KEY DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Exploration drilling at San Dimas has intersected significant silver ("Ag") and gold ("Au") mineralization across multiple vein systems, supporting both near-mine Mineral Resource conversion and broader district exploration opportunities. A total of approximately 89,000 m of exploration drilling has been completed year-to-date in 2026, of the planned approximately 117,000 m program, with work focused on resource-conversion and resource-addition drilling in the West Block, Central Block and Graben block, together with follow-up drilling in the El Cristo mine area and continued target testing in the East/Arana Block.

Recent results include high-grade intercepts from resource-conversion and resource-addition drilling within the Sinaloa-Elia vein complex, continued expansion of the mineralized footprint at the Coronado-Carmen Escobosa vein system in the West Block, confirmation of a new target north of the Jessica vein at Convención, and encouraging early results from the Luz and Patricia veins within the El Cristo mine area. Selected significant intercepts are summarized in Table 1, and the principal target areas are shown in Figure 1.

Table 1: Selection of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intersections from the San Dimas 2026 Drill Program

Drillhole Target Significant Intercepts From To True Width Ag Au AgEq (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) Sinaloa - Elia Complex ELI26X-08 Sinaloa - Elia 198.50 200.85 2.04 1,377 21.38 2,980 ELI26X-10 Sinaloa - Elia 191.50 192.70 0.88 2,604 43.08 5,835 ELI25X-58 Sinaloa - Elia 218.10 221.35 1.75 1,070 24.51 2,908 ELI26X-22 Sinaloa - Elia 342.60 345.30 1.99 673 15.15 1,809 ELI26X-07 Sinaloa - Elia 177.55 183.65 4.45 373 4.75 729 Coronado - Carmen Escobosa Complex COR26X-06 Coronado 588.75 594.70 4.22 246 2.94 466 CMNE26X-02 Carmen Escobosa 327.00 329.75 1.58 588 6.05 1,042 CMNE26X-04 Carmen Escobosa 303.00 307.65 3.42 175 1.87 315 Convención Vein Target SJE26X-08 Convención 310.70 314.05 2.57 251 2.56 433 SJE26X-10 Convención 358.70 361.80 1.55 281 2.81 492 El Cristo Mine Area LUZ26X-02 Luz 511.30 513.00 1.30 2,625 58.25 6,994 LUZ26X-03 Patricia 391.15 393.35 1.69 1,895 28.91 4,063





Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map

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Sinaloa-Elia Vein Complex

Resource-addition and infill drilling at the historic Sinaloa-Elia vein complex has returned multiple high-grade silver and gold intercepts, further supporting the continuity and Mineral Resource growth potential of the system. New drill results extend the footprint of known mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resources to the east, west and locally down dip. Infill drilling has also returned thick, high-grade intercepts that support increased confidence in the mineralized system and the potential conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, providing additional support for future mine planning (Figure 2).

Table 2: Selection of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intersections at the Sinaloa-Elia Vein Complex

Drillhole Target Significant Intercepts From To True Width Ag Au AgEq (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) ELI26X-08 Sinaloa - Elia 198.50 200.85 2.04 1,377 21.38 2,980 ELI26X-10 Sinaloa - Elia 191.50 192.70 0.88 2,604 43.08 5,835 ELI25X-58 Sinaloa - Elia 218.10 221.35 1.75 1,070 24.51 2,908 ELI26X-22 Sinaloa - Elia 342.60 345.30 1.99 673 15.15 1,809 ELI26X-07 Sinaloa - Elia 177.55 183.65 4.45 373 4.75 729





Figure 2: Sinaloa and Elia Veins, Vertical Long Section, Looking North

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Convención Vein

Geological analysis and targeting around the Jessica vein identified several historic anomalous vein and breccia intercepts that were reinterpreted as evidence for the presence of a hanging wall structure. Initial drill testing of this target returned five significant intercepts in seven holes, supporting the exploration hypothesis (Figure 3). The structure, the Convención vein, was intersected approximately 100 m north of Jessica and may represent a potential near-term mining opportunity. The target vein remains open in multiple directions, supporting additional follow-up drilling in the area (Figure 4).

Table 3: Selection of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intersections at the Convención Vein

Drillhole Target Significant Intercepts From To True Width Ag Au AgEq (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SJE26X-08 Convención 310.70 314.05 2.57 251 2.56 433 SJE26X-10 Convención 358.70 361.80 1.55 281 2.81 492





Figure 3: Santa Jessica Vein and New Convención Vein Geologic Interpretation, 1050 Level Plan, Looking Down

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Figure 4: Convención Long Section with Santa Jessica Historic Mining Footprint Shown for Reference, Looking North

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Coronado - Carmen Escobosa Complex

Drilling in the West Block has focused on the Coronado and Carmen Escobosa veins. Results from 2025 were incorporated into the Inferred Mineral Resources for San Dimas and provided the basis for follow-up drilling in 2026. Results received to date support the interpretation of Coronado and Carmen Escobosa as a two-vein mineralized system with continued potential for Mineral Resource addition (Figure 5).

At Carmen Escobosa, five drill holes testing the western continuity of mineralization, together with a drill hole targeting the eastern extension, returned significant intercepts. The target remains open for approximately 400 m to the west of these new intercepts, supporting additional follow-up drilling along strike (Figure 6). At Coronado, three drill holes testing the continuity of mineralization to the west also returned significant intercepts, further supporting the potential to expand the mineralized footprint in the West Block (Figure 7).

Table 4: Selection of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intersections at the Coronado - Carmen Escobosa Complex

Drillhole Target Significant Intercepts From To True Width Ag Au AgEq (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) COR26X-06 Coronado 588.75 594.70 4.22 246 2.94 466 CMNE26X-02 Carmen Escobosa 327.00 329.75 1.58 588 6.05 1,042 CMNE26X-04 Carmen Escobosa 303.00 307.65 3.42 175 1.87 315





Figure 5: Coronado and Carmen Escobosa Geologic Model, 700 Level Plan, Looking Down

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Figure 6: Carmen Escobosa Long Section, Looking North

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Figure 7: Coronado Long Section, Looking North

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El Cristo Mine

Exploration activities have expanded to include the El Cristo mine area, the southernmost historically mined areas on the property. Results to date have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts from the Luz and Patricia veins, supporting follow-up drilling to evaluate the continuity and extent of mineralization. Select drill hole assay results and true-width vein intersections include:

Table 5: Selection of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intersections at the El Cristo Mine

Drillhole Target Significant Intercepts From To True Width Ag Au AgEq (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LUZ26X-02 Luz 511.30 513.00 1.30 2,625 58.25 6,994 LUZ26X-03 Patricia 391.15 393.35 1.69 1,895 28.91 4,063





Figure 8: El Cristo Mine Area, La Luz Vein Long Section, Looking Northwest

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The 2026 drill program at San Dimas is expected to continue advancing near-mine Mineral Resource conversion while testing additional targets across the district. Results received to date support the potential for Mineral Resource growth within established vein systems and highlight new opportunities at Convención and El Cristo for follow-up drilling.

Table 6: Selection of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intercepts at San Dimas

Drillhole Target Target Type Significant Intercepts From To True Width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) COR25X-15 Carmen Escobosa Resource addition 432.75 434.65 1.65 2.52 255 444 COR25X-19 Carmen Escobosa Resource addition 457.90 461.65 3.33 1.85 164 303 COR26X-02 Coronado Resource addition 467.80 469.75 1.32 0.74 118 174 COR26X-03 Carmen Escobosa Resource addition 617.75 619.35 1.31 3.06 281 511 COR26X-06 Coronado 1 Resource addition 588.75 594.70 4.22 2.94 246 466

Include 1 Resource addition 589.10 590.00 0.64 6.44 544 1027

Include 2 Resource addition 591.15 591.70 0.39 8.24 647 1264

Coronado 2 Resource addition 597.70 604.25 4.63 1.32 105 204 COR26X-08 Coronado Resource addition 550.70 556.80 3.05 1.33 121 221 CMNE26X-01 Carmen Escobosa Resource addition 373.20 374.90 1.20 1.24 125 218 CMNE26X-02 Carmen Escobosa Resource addition 327.00 329.75 1.58 6.05 588 1042

Include 1 Resource addition 328.00 329.00 0.57 12.48 1208 2144 CMNE26X-04 Carmen Escobosa Resource addition 303.00 307.65 3.42 1.87 175 315 CMNE26X-05 Carmen Escobosa Resource addition 407.05 410.30 2.49 1.45 137 246 ELI25X-58 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 218.10 221.35 1.75 24.51 1070 2908

Include 1 Resource conversion 218.75 219.80 0.56 74.00 3170 8720 ELI25X-59 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 307.85 310.15 1.55 2.12 173 332

Include 1 Resource addition 309.00 309.45 0.30 7.43 525 1082 ELI26X-01 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 252.85 256.10 2.30 1.28 81 177 ELI26X-02 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 337.95 339.25 1.18 1.45 103 212 ELI26X-03 FW Vein Resource conversion 117.70 118.80 0.78 1.05 104 182 ELI26X-03 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 123.25 124.75 1.06 22.65 92 1791

Include 1 Resource conversion 124.35 124.75 0.28 84.41 206 6537 ELI26X-05 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 149.80 150.80 0.71 6.65 348 847 ELI26X-07 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 177.55 183.65 4.45 4.75 373 729

Include 1 Resource conversion 182.30 183.65 0.98 16.60 1380 2625 ELI26X-08 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 198.50 200.85 2.04 21.38 1377 2980

Include 1 Resource conversion 198.50 200.40 1.65 26.05 1680 3634

HW Vein Resource conversion 219.95 222.80 2.26 7.89 329 920

Include 1 Resource conversion 219.95 220.85 0.71 15.87 612 1802 ELI26X-09 FW Vein Resource conversion 174.05 175.20 1.00 3.77 300 582

Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 191.40 192.85 1.11 11.65 68 941

Include 1 Resource conversion 192.45 192.85 0.31 41.23 161 3253

HW Vein Resource conversion 206.45 208.80 1.80 4.69 315 667

Include 1 Resource conversion 206.45 207.40 0.73 6.68 505 1006 ELI26X-10 FW Vein Resource conversion 128.65 129.60 0.78 0.98 108 182

Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 191.50 192.70 0.88 43.08 2604 5835

Include 1 Resource conversion 192.00 192.70 0.52 70.52 4235 9524

HW Vein Resource conversion 196.10 197.45 1.00 4.80 372 732 ELI26X-11 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 255.00 258.80 2.68 7.93 344 939

Include 1 Resource conversion 256.20 257.25 0.74 23.10 1050 2783 ELI26X-13 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 120.95 122.20 0.96 1.17 105 193 ELI26X-14 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 275.25 277.20 1.20 6.44 369 852

Include 1 Resource conversion 275.85 276.40 0.34 22.76 1301 3008

HW Vein Resource conversion 296.75 298.60 1.13 2.07 103 258 ELI26X-16 FW Vein Resource conversion 119.70 120.55 0.80 1.09 128 210

Vein Resource conversion 159.40 162.10 1.55 3.30 155 402

Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 179.10 181.90 2.48 3.64 134 407 ELI26X-19 FW Vein Resource conversion 164.60 166.05 0.96 1.52 63 177

Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 167.05 168.80 1.16 2.51 141 329 ELI26X-21 Sinaloa - Elia Resource conversion 137.75 138.80 0.80 12.96 904 1876

Vein Resource conversion 216.75 218.30 1.00 1.02 104 180

Vein Resource conversion 225.20 227.65 1.73 2.19 247 411

Include 1 Resource conversion 225.20 225.95 0.53 5.04 629 1007 ELI26X-22 Vein Resource addition 308.70 311.20 2.22 3.16 172 409

Include 1 Resource addition 308.70 309.10 0.35 13.10 650 1633

Vein Resource addition 342.60 345.30 1.99 15.15 673 1809

Include 1 Resource addition 342.60 344.35 1.29 22.58 981 2675 SIN25X-21 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 633.75 635.25 0.96 3.06 208 438 SIN26X-01 Vein Resource addition 234.05 235.70 1.52 3.89 171 463

Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 396.45 397.65 1.13 4.27 258 578 SIN26X-03 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 189.10 190.90 1.43 11.04 783 1611

Include 1 Resource addition 189.60 190.90 1.03 13.70 960 1988 SIN26X-07 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 136.40 137.30 0.70 13.05 770 1749

Include 1 Resource addition 136.80 137.30 0.39 21.15 1236 2822 SIN26X-08 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 182.35 184.00 1.06 5.51 393 806 SIN26X-11 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 239.90 240.90 0.91 20.04 1300 2803 SIN26X-13 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 126.45 127.60 0.70 10.14 292 1053

Include Resource addition 126.45 126.95 0.30 22.26 570 2240 SIN26X-14 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 210.70 213.75 2.16 8.73 782 1437

Include Resource addition 212.90 213.20 0.21 50.73 4918 8723 SIN26X-15 Sinaloa - Elia Resource addition 175.20 176.95 1.12 18.86 892 2306

Include 1 Resource addition 175.20 176.10 0.58 29.66 1328 3552 SIN26X-15 Include 2 Resource addition 176.60 176.95 0.17 7.43 498 1055 SJE26X-06 Convención Resource addition 245.80 246.85 0.74 1.24 152 244 SJE26X-08 Convención Resource addition 310.70 314.05 2.57 2.56 251 443 SJE26X-10 Convención Resource addition 358.70 361.80 1.55 2.81 281 492

Include 1 Resource addition 359.45 360.20 0.38 5.86 564 1004 CNV26X-01 Convención Resource addition 321.10 322.20 0.85 1.01 133 209 CNV26X-03 Convención Resource addition 265.90 268.95 1.96 1.78 166 299 ROBBIN26S-03 Vein Resource addition 272.85 273.95 0.71 6.74 38 544 ROT26X-01 Roberta Resource conversion 227.20 228.20 0.79 4.04 414 717 ROT26X-04 Vein Resource conversion 3.25 5.70 2.26 0.93 146 216

Roberta Resource conversion 100.00 101.45 0.83 1.42 140 247 ROT26X-06 Robertita Resource conversion 11.20 12.65 1.11 2.12 180 339 ROT26X-11 Vein Resource addition 14.60 17.20 1.20 2.21 242 408

Include 1 Resource conversion 16.85 17.20 0.16 7.01 780 1306 ROT26X-13 San Enrique Resource addition 27.10 29.00 1.22 1.60 215 335

include Resource addition 92.45 93.30 0.74 0.86 131 196

Vein Resource addition 163.50 164.60 0.71 9.13 24 709 SRE26X-03 Santa Regina Resource addition 183.30 192.00 5.59 1.75 173 304

Include 1 Resource addition 190.55 190.95 0.26 6.79 733 1242 SRE26X-04 Santa Regina Resource addition 135.25 137.15 1.72 0.87 152 217 SRE26X-12 Santa Regina Resource addition 201.45 203.45 1.29 2.09 205 362

Vein Resource addition 211.00 212.50 1.23 2.41 213 394

Include 1 Resource addition 211.95 212.50 0.45 6.40 566 1046

San Juan Resource addition 216.85 218.20 0.87 1.06 147 227 ROS26X-01 Rosario Resource addition 196.55 197.70 0.88 6.98 1355 1879

Include 1 Resource addition 197.10 197.70 0.46 12.79 2500 3459

Rosario Resource addition 200.00 206.80 5.21 2.91 593 811

Include 1 Resource addition 200.00 202.20 1.69 6.33 1173 1648 NBU26X-02 Noche Buena Resource conversion 254.50 255.60 0.93 3.33 303 553

Include 1 Resource conversion 255.20 255.60 0.34 6.17 578 1041 NBU26X-03 Noche Buena Resource conversion 276.60 277.45 0.72 6.75 649 1155 NBU26X-04 Noche Buena Resource conversion 310.65 311.65 0.91 1.00 105 180 LUZ26X-02 Luz Resource conversion 511.30 513.00 1.30 58.25 2625 6994

Include 1 Resource conversion 512.25 513.00 0.57 131.72 5827 15706 LUZ26X-03 Patricia Resource conversion 391.15 393.35 1.69 28.91 1895 4063

Include 1 Resource conversion 392.05 393.35 1.00 47.44 3103 6661 LUZ26X-05 Gertrudis Resource conversion 117.10 118.95 1.77 7.80 440 1025

Include 1 Resource conversion 117.10 117.75 0.62 20.56 1209 2751 LUZ26X-06 Luz Resource conversion 130.70 131.45 0.70 4.29 187 509 LUZ26X-10 Luz Resource addition 112.60 113.65 1.03 3.87 397 687 LUZ26X-12 Luz Resource conversion 212.55 215.00 1.02 1.52 120 234 LUZ26X-13 Luz Resource addition 223.60 224.95 1.10 8.68 517 1168

Include Resource addition 224.25 224.95 0.57 15.79 907 2091 ARN26X-01 ARANA 1 Resource addition 627.25 629.70 1.10 0.05 348 352

ARANA 2 Resource addition 638.05 639.65 0.80 0.19 895 909

include Resource addition 638.55 639.65 0.55 0.25 1211 1230



Notes:

All holes are Diamond Drill Core; AgEq grade = Ag grade (g/t) + [Au (g/t) * 75]. From and To length indicated in metres, True Width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles. See Appendix to this news release for details regarding drill hole locations, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth. San Dimas: silver and gold drill hole significant intercepts were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 171g/t AgEq minimum grade (cut-off grade, "COG"), and a minimum composite length of 0.7 m (true width). A maximum of 1 m below the minimum COG was allowed as internal dilution. Where necessary to achieve minimum length, a single sample below the COG but grading >70g/t AgEq was allowed to be composited for short intervals. Where present, single samples or intercepts with assay results higher than 1000 g/t AgEq are highlighted as "Include" in each intercept.

First Majestic's drill programs follow established Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") protocols with standards, blanks, and duplicates inserted into the sample stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the laboratory for analysis, and the remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes or future metallurgical testing.

Core samples are submitted to First Majestic's Central Laboratory ("Central Laboratory") (ISO 9001:2015). At the Central Laboratory, gold is analyzed by 30 g fire assay atomic absorption finish (AU-AA13). Results above 10 g/t gold are re-analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-acid digestion atomic absorption finish (AAG-13). Results above 100 g/t silver are re-analyzed by 30 g fire assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14, ASAG-13).

For further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, key assumptions, parameters, and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, see the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 40-F, available on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com and filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company's Vice-President of Exploration and Technical Services and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying such information.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates four producing underground mines in Mexico: the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns and operates the mine), the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A, which the Company is currently in the process of re-starting.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins, and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"

Keith Neumeyer, CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to statements with respect to: the total number of metres planned to be drilled at San Dimas in 2026; the potential for future Mineral Resource growth at San Dimas; the potential for the Convención vein to represent a near-term mining opportunity at San Dimas; and the Company's plans for the remainder of the 2026 drill program at San Dimas and the results of such program. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes; general economic conditions including inflation risks; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; requirements for additional capital; outcomes of pending litigation; unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the Company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is eligible to rely upon the Canada-U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System, and is therefore permitted to prepare the technical information contained herein in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the securities laws currently in effect in the United States. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Technical disclosure contained in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of United States securities laws and uses terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada with certain estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning the issuer's material mineral projects.

APPENDIX - DRILL HOLE DETAILS

Table A1: Drill hole collar location, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth.

Drillhole East North Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) Type COR25X-15 397620 2667605 579 332 16 807 Core COR25X-19 397623 2667584 579 317 11 876 Core COR26X-02 396999 2668395 1215 168 -59 573 Core COR26X-03 397700 2667559 578 348 15 846 Core COR26X-06 396999 2668395 1215 141 -66 660 Core COR26X-08 396999 2668395 1215 164 -70 630 Core CMNE26X-01 397146 2667860 1048 86 -47 438 Core CMNE26X-02 397145 2667860 1048 61 -83 501 Core CMNE26X-04 397145 2667860 1048 204 -71 369 Core CMNE26X-05 397142 2667860 1049 69 -72 474 Core ELI25X-58 400249 2666593 395 333 -26 258 Core ELI25X-59 400319 2667087 550 143 -22 432 Core ELI26X-01 400250 2666593 395 333 -27 312 Core ELI26X-02 400319 2667087 550 129 -15 429 Core ELI26X-03 400249 2666593 395 338 -22 312 Core ELI26X-05 400249 2666592 395 306 -12 399 Core ELI26X-07 400249 2666593 395 319 -20 201 Core ELI26X-08 400249 2666593 395 318 -26 258 Core ELI26X-09 400249 2666592 395 303 -22 222 Core ELI26X-10 400249 2666593 395 325 -24 225 Core ELI26X-11 400249 2666593 395 330 -29 273 Core ELI26X-13 400250 2666593 395 338 -21 276 Core ELI26X-14 400249 2666593 395 342 -29 318 Core ELI26X-16 400249 2666593 395 347 -22 294 Core ELI26X-19 400385 2666629 376 338 -4 249 Core ELI26X-21 400385 2666629 376 338 -13 450 Core ELI26X-22 400385 2666629 376 334 -24 507 Core SIN25X-21 399310 2666219 500 302 -30 231 Core SIN26X-01 400143 2666431 464 311 -15 471 Core SIN26X-03 399308 2666219 500 271 -1 351 Core SIN26X-07 399309 2666219 500 288 -11 195 Core SIN26X-08 399308 2666218 499 276 -10 270 Core SIN26X-11 399308 2666218 500 265 2 345 Core SIN26X-13 399308 2666219 500 281 4 162 Core SIN26X-14 399308 2666218 500 264 9 276 Core SIN26X-15 399308 2666218 500 271 7 258 Core SJE26X-06 400853 2671283 1172 335 3 324 Core SJE26X-08 400854 2671283 1172 352 -27 387 Core SJE26X-10 400854 2671283 1171 347 -33 555 Core CNV26X-01 400853 2671283 1172 340 -20 441 Core CNV26X-03 400853 2671283 1172 342 -10 342 Core ROBBIN26S-03 399408 2671532 1196 115 -86 288 Core ROT26X-01 401987 2669156 432 344 56 258 Core ROT26X-04 401780 2669116 727 310 36 165 Core ROT26X-06 401782 2669116 728 10 41 192 Core ROT26X-11 401783 2669116 725 46 -16 381 Core ROT26X-13 401784 2669116 725 55 -14 324 Core SRE26X-04 399738 2670661 995 80 -23 198 Core SRE26X-12 399738 2670663 996 95 17 342 Core ROS26X-01 400044 2665393 557 176 15 255 Core NBU26X-02 401018 2671218 1183 199 11 291 Core NBU26X-03 401018 2671219 1183 199 16 300 Core LUZ26X-02 404682 2664783 596 167 12 564 Core LUZ26X-03 404681 2664784 596 168 20 594 Core LUZ26X-05 404682 2664782 596 168 1 582 Core LUZ26X-06 404886 2664224 602 322 30 162 Core LUZ26X-10 404887 2664223 600 323 -2 174 Core LUZ26X-12 404889 2664224 601 5 27 309 Core LUZ26X-13 404888 2664224 602 352 42 228 Core ARN26X-01 405109 2673471 1431 94 -45 1302 Core



Notes:

All drill hole collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with UTM WGS84, Zone 13 (metres) as the reference system.

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