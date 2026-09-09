Hole M26C-02 returned 7.92 metres ("m") at 25.33 g/t gold, 0.86% copper and 29.6 g/t silver

Vertical step-out drill hole from previous American Pacific and Kennecott Exploration (a division of the Rio Tinto Group) ("Kennecott") drill holes aiming to connect the historical Madison and Broadway mine area

Mineralization appears to be thickening to the southwest with no drilling beyond M26C-02 in that direction

Additional drill hole angled to southwest from the same drill pad added to drill program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report the first batch of assay results from the Company's 2026 drill program at the 100%-owned Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") in Montana.

Program Highlights:

Hole M26C-02 intersected 30.8 m (101 feet) of massive sulfide mineralization: 7.4 g/t Au , 9.62 g/t Ag , and 0.29% Cu , including 20.1 m of 11.15 g/t Au , 14.3 g/t Ag and 0.42% Cu and 7.92 m at 25.33 g/t gold, 0.86% copper and 29.6 g/t silver (see Image 1).

intersected of massive sulfide mineralization: , , and , including , and and (see Image 1). M26C-02 represents a significant step-out from high-grade mineralization identified by previous drilling at the Project (see Figures 1 and 2): American Pacific's 2025 drill program returned an intersection 44.1 g/t Au over 1.5 m within a broader interval averaging 10.2 g/t Au over 7.6 m in hole APMMAD25-08 (see July 30, 2025 news release titled "American Pacific Drills 10.2 g/t Gold over 7.6 Metres Including 44.1 g/t Gold over 1.5 Metres and Demonstrates Link Between Historic Broadway and Madison Mine Areas"). In 2022, previous operator Kennecott, intersected 14.44 g/t Au and 0.11% Cu over 6.53 m, including 39.57 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu over 2.35 m and 146 g/t Au and 0.98% Cu over 0.48 m (see January 12, 2022 news release titled "American Pacific Partner Drills 14.44 g/t Gold Over 6.53 Metres; Including 146 g/t Au and 0.98% Cu Over 0.48 Metres at its Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana").

(see Figures 1 and 2): The substantially thicker mineralized interval encountered in M26C-02 further strengthens the Company's interpretation of an expanding mineralized zone.

A follow-up diamond drill hole to test the down-dip extension of M26C-02 toward the west-southwest, which remains open with the potential to continue and increase in thickness at depth, is currently being planned.

Notes: Au = gold; Ag = silver; Cu = copper; m = metres; ft = feet; g/t = grams per tonne; % = percent

"This new discovery of a thick massive sulfide body at Madison is the culmination of three years of diligent effort by our team to incorporate and analyze both historical and company generated datasets," stated Managing Director of Exploration, Eric Saderholm. "These latest drill results, the first results from our ongoing 15,000-metre program, have identified a promising mineralized trend that extends to the southwest. A new geological interpretation has highlighted several key areas of interest that have not yet been drill tested. Follow-up drilling is now being planned to determine whether the mineralization continues."

Figure 1: Plan view showing holes of interest.

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Figure 2: Section showing mineralized thickness with down dip/strike open vector

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Image 1: Photo of core boxes showing mineralized intervals from M26C-02.

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M26C-02 was designed to follow up on an area of higher-grade mineralization identified through historical drilling by prior operators and further tested by American Pacific during the Company's 2025 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program.

Drilling completed by Kennecott in 2022 returned 0.5 m of 146 g/t Au (see January 12, 2022 news release). Subsequently, American Pacific 2025 intersected 4.5 g/t Au and 0.2% Cu over 3.0 m in hole APMMAD25-08 (see July 30, 2025 news release).

The approximately 30.8 m (101 ft) interval of massive sulfide mineralization intersected in M26C-02 represents a substantial increase in mineralized thickness compared with previous drilling in this area. Assays confirm the interval contains high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralization, with detailed results presented in Table 1 below.

M26C-01 identified two zones of anomalous zinc mineralization within carbonate rocks, including 6.4 m averaging 471 ppm Zn from 91.7 m and 7.6 m averaging 334 ppm Zn from 108.8 m. These intervals, together with a separate 1.52-metre sample of 0.20% Zn from 360.3 m depth, highlight multiple zones of zinc enrichment consistent with distal carbonate-hosted alteration and provide additional vectors for evaluating the broader mineralizing system.

Table 1: 2026 Phase 1 Batched Drill Highlights





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Notes: m = metres; Au = gold; Ag = silver; Cu = copper; g/t = grams per tonne; % = percent; (-) = not significant. Sufficient work has not been completed to determine true widths for the intervals reported. All intervals are reported as depth of sample.

Table 2: 2026 Drill Hole Location Data





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Notes: E (=) Easting/W (=) Westing

Immediate Follow-Up Drilling

Based on the geological relationships observed in M26C-02 and integration of the new drilling into the Company's 3D geological model, the Company is planning a follow-up core hole to test the mineralized zone farther down dip.

The proposed hole will be drilled in a west-southwest orientation and is designed to:

test continuity of the massive sulfide zone down dip;

evaluate the potential for increasing mineralized thickness at depth;

further define the structural and stratigraphic controls on the high-grade gold-silver-copper mineralization; and

provide additional information regarding the relationship between the high-grade skarn/massive sulfide mineralization and the broader mineralizing system at Madison.

The mineralized zone remains open down dip and along strike and additional drilling will be prioritized as results from the ongoing 2026 program are received and incorporated into the geological model.

2026 Madison Drill Program

The 2026 drill campaign is the largest coordinated drill program undertaken by American Pacific at Madison and includes approximately 15,000 m of combined RC and diamond core drilling.

The Program is designed to systematically extend and expand shallower high-grade copper-gold mineralization while simultaneously testing deeper porphyry targets identified through geological modeling, geochemistry and geophysical surveys.

Assays from additional drill holes completed thus far during the 2026 program remain pending and will be released as they are received, reviewed and interpreted.

Madison Project Sampling, Data Verification and Analysis Quality Assurance and Quality Control Statement

American Pacific Mining is committed to maintaining high-quality exploration and analytical practices at the Madison Project. If RC drilling was completed, sampling occurred on 1.5-metre (5 foot) intervals, if cored then half-core samples were collected by Company personnel under the supervision of qualified geological staff with all drilling, sampling, and logging conducted by qualified personnel. Samples were securely bagged, labeled, and transported under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS Global Laboratories Geochemistry, 621 Washington Street South #600, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, USA, an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

Samples are prepared and analyzed using industry standard analytical methods including ME-MS41, Au-AA23, Au-GRA21, ME-OG46, and Cu-OG46. The Company reviewed laboratory internal QA/QC results, Company inserted standards, blanks, and duplicate analyses. The Company's qualified person has verified the data disclosed in this news release. Final assay certificates are delivered directly to the Company by ALS Global Laboratories. All holes had surveyed collars, were marked in the field after completion, recorded in UTM coordinates and reviewed after entry into the database for verification. Down-hole surveys were conducted through the drilling steel using a north-seeking azimuth gyro or similar approved downhole survey tool. All assays were reviewed by the QP for authenticity and QA/QC consisted of a measured, non-mineralized blank or industry-approved porphyry-related OREAS standard every 20th core sample. No laboratory assays returned anomalous errors with regards to either the unmineralized blanks or standards providing final verification of assay accuracy.

Qualified Person Statement

Scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

Digital marketing services agreement

The company has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting LLC (EMC) to provide investor relations services for a period of 90 days commencing on September 9, 2026, and American Pacific has paid EMC a fee of $200,000 (U.S.) for this engagement period. The services include increasing awareness of the company's activities through EMC's social media channels and facilitating outreach and engagement with the financial community, current shareholders, prospective investors and other key stakeholders. The material disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. EMC and its affiliates currently hold no shares in American Pacific. EMC may, however, purchase or sell company securities in the open market or through other means based on market conditions and other factors. EMC is at arm's length to American Pacific and has no other relationship with the company, and neither EMC nor its principal, James Painter, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein. EMC is located at 390 North Orange Ave., Suite 2300, Orlando, Fla., 32801, and can be contacted at 407-340-0226 or at jamespainter0711@gmail.com.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining is a precious and base metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin out of the Tuscarora District Project. Several additional high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada remain in the asset portfolio. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to results from the remaining drill holes from the Company 2026 program and associated follow-up drilling.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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