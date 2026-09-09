Investments of approximately $4 million to add advanced printing, converting and finishing capabilities

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Supremex Inc. (TSX: SXP) ("Supremex" or the "Company"), a growing North-American provider of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products and a leading manufacturer and marketer of envelopes, today announced capital investments totaling approximately $4 million to expand and modernize its folding carton and e-commerce packaging operations - another step in the Company's strategy of growing its packaging business.

The investments comprise:

Indianapolis, Indiana - the addition of a six-colour offset press with in-line UV coating capability, complemented by advanced converting and finishing equipment at the Company's Indianapolis packaging facility. Together, this equipment expands the range of packaging grades, formats and finishes produced in-house, adds much-needed folding carton and e-commerce packaging capacity, and reduces the Company's reliance on outside subcontractors - improving quality control, lead times and responsiveness for customers.

Chicago, Illinois - the relocation and upgrade of a printing press to the Company's Chicago Envelope facility, enhancing its production capabilities.

Naperville, Illinois - the addition of e-commerce packaging capacity at the Company's Naperville facility to meet growing demand and leverage the site's skilled workforce.

"These investments are about giving our customers excellence at every step - excellent equipment, excellent versatility and excellent service," said Stewart Emerson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supremex. "By bringing this level of capability in-house, we broaden what we can produce for our folding carton and e-commerce customers, respond faster, and control quality from start to finish. Packaging is a growth engine for Supremex - we are investing in our future, and these facilities are now positioned for the next decade of that growth.

"The investments will be funded from existing cash flows and the Company's existing credit facilities," concluded Mr. Emerson.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including (but not limited to) statements about the future performance of Supremex and similar statements or information concerning anticipated future results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Forward-looking information may include words such as anticipate, assumption, believe, could, expect, goal, guidance, intend, may, objective, outlook, plan, seek, should, strive, target and will. Such information relates to future events or future performance and reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management regarding growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, Canadian economic environment and ability to attract and retain customers. Such forward-looking information reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management and is based on information currently available to Supremex as at the date of this press release. Supremex cautions that such assumptions may not materialize and that economic conditions such as economic uncertainty, downturns or recessions, or the imposition of tariffs or trade restrictions, may render such assumptions, although believed reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and actual results may differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the possibility that the Company may not be able to realize the intended benefits of these capital investments in the manner as they are currently anticipated, or at all, as well as the other risks and uncertainties discussed throughout the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2026, particularly in "Risk Factors". Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize. Readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking information unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. The Company expressly disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements can be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Supremex' website.

About Supremex

Supremex is a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions as well as a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 1,000 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com .

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