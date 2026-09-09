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WKN: 916295 | ISIN: FI0009007264 | Ticker-Symbol: JOT
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08.09.26 | 09:30
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 12:45 Uhr
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Bittium Oyj: Swedish Defence Materiel Administration places an order for Bittium Tough SDR radios under Nordic Framework Agreement

Bittium Corporation
Press Release

Swedish Defence Materiel Administration places an order for Bittium Tough SDR radios under Nordic Framework Agreement

Bittium Corporation press release on 9 September 2026, at 1.45 pm (CEST+1)

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, has ordered Bittium Tough SDR radios for testing and pilot use by the Swedish Army. The order is the Swedish Armed Forces' first procurement under the framework agreement on command-and-control systems that Bittium signed with the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces in November 2025. The value of the order is approximately EUR 740,000.

The Bittium Tough SDR radio family provides mobile troops with data, voice and video connectivity across all levels, from vehicles to dismounted soldiers and unmanned platforms. The radios are software-defined radios that support several waveforms, including the NATO-standardised ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform. They are designed to operate reliably in demanding electronic warfare conditions. The radios are part of Bittium's Defence & Security product and solution offering, which also includes, among other things, a tactical backbone network, secure mobile devices and cybersecurity solutions.

The framework agreement signed in November 2025 between the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces and Bittium enables joint procurements of Bittium's tactical communications systems and software-defined radios within a shared C4I framework. The agreement is valid for ten years, and other Nordic countries can join it under the Nordic defence cooperation arrangement.

"We are pleased that FMV has selected Bittium Tough SDR radios for pilot use by the Swedish Army. Our technology is already in use by, among others, the Finnish Defence Forces. Bringing it into testing by Swedish soldiers is an important step towards interoperability in Nordic command-and-control systems and tactical communications. We appreciate the trust this represents. Defence cooperation between the Nordic NATO countries has real strategic significance in safeguarding the defence of the North, as well as more broadly in strengthening European sovereignty. We look forward to supporting Sweden's pilot and further developing our cooperation," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security.

Further Information:

Tommi Kangas
Senior Vice President, Defence & Security Business Segment
Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)
Email: defence(a)bittium.com

Distribution:
Main media

Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defence forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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