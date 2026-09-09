AddLife AB: AddLife acquires Unicam Sistemas Analíticos Lda

AddLife has acquired Unicam Sistemas Analíticos, a leading Portuguese distributor of advanced analytical laboratory equipment. The company will be included within AddLife's Business Area Labtech.

Unicam Sistemas Analíticos is a Portuguese company distributing advanced analytical laboratory equipment to universities, research institutions and industrial customers. The company has annual revenue of approximately EUR 10 million and 20 employees. Operating since 1991, Unicam offers instruments, consumables, technical support, service and training in chromatography, spectrometry, and microwave technology. The company has a strong market position in Portugal, an excellent reputation for quality and service, and long-standing customer relationships.

"Unicam has built a strong market position in Portugal, combining deep specialist expertise with long-standing customer relationships in chromatography, spectrometry, and microwave technologies. This is fully aligned with our strategy of acquiring advanced laboratory instrument companies that also sell consumables and provide services. Together with Unicam's strong leadership team, we see significant opportunities to support the company's continued development and growth," says Mattias Bengtsson, Vice President, BioMedical & Research, AddLife.

The acquisition strengthens AddLife's position in advanced laboratory technology and complements the existing portfolio of products and solutions for research and industry. Unicam will continue to operate under its own brand and with a high degree of operational independence, in line with AddLife's decentralised business model.

"Joining AddLife marks an exciting new chapter for Unicam, giving us the opportunity to continue developing our business with the support of a long-term owner. AddLife's decentralised model provides both freedom and opportunity, while enabling us to further strengthen our offering and create value for our customers," says Daniel Ettlin, General Manager, Unicam Sistemas Analíticos



The closing took place on September 8, 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on AddLife's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, September 9, 2026

AddLife AB (publ.)

For more information, contact:

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

About Unicam Sistemas Analiticos

Unicam Sistemas Analíticos is a Portuguese distributor of advanced analytical laboratory equipment. Operating since 1991, the company offers instruments, consumables, technical support and training within chromatography, spectrometry and microwave technology. Unicam serves universities, research institutions and industrial customers throughout Portugal.

About AddLife

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.