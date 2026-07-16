AddLife AB: Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2026

Positive development across AddLife's companies



"AddLife's companies are performing well across the board, with stronger margins, good growth and increased cash flow. Our

improvement efforts are yielding clear results, and our recently acquired companies are making a significant contribution to

earnings growth. At the same time, we are actively pursuing further acquisitions."

Fredrik Dalborg, President and CEO



AddLife's interim report for Q2 2026 is now available online at the company website. The interim report can be downloaded in pdf version. Visit https://reports-en.add.life/interim-report-q2-2026



SECOND QUARTER

Net sales increased by 6 percent to SEK 2,721 million (2,578). Adjusted for operations divested in December 2025, organic growth amounted to 4 percent and acquired growth amounted to 3 percent.

EBITA increased by 11 percent to SEK 342 million (307), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.6 percent (11.9).

Profit after tax increased by 30 percent to SEK 130 million (100).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.06 (0.83).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 165 million (119).

During the quarter, the acquisition of CoaChrom Diagnostica GmbH, Austria, was completed. The acquisition is expected to contribute annual net sales of approximately SEK 110 million.

JANUARY - JUNE, 2026

Net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 5,366 million (5,280). Adjusted for operations divested in December 2025, organic growth amounted to 3 percent, acquired growth amounted to 2 percent, and exchange rate effects had a negative impact of 2 percent.

EBITA increased by 4 percent to SEK 674 million (650), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 12.6 percent (12.3). Exchange rate effects had a negative impact of 2 percent on EBITA.

Profit after tax increased by 17 percent to SEK 258 million (220).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.11 (1.81). For the latest 12-month period, earnings per share amounted to 4.89 (2.76).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 269 million (359).

The equity ratio was 43 percent (43).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 61 percent (62).

During the interim period, two acquisitions were completed. The acquisitions are expected to contribute annual net sales of approximately SEK 185 million.



Stockholm, July 16, 2026

AddLife AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Dalborg, CEO, fredrik.dalborg@add.life, +46 70 516 09 01

Christina Rubenhag, CFO, christina.rubenhag@add.life, +46 70 546 72 22

www.add.life

Video conference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a video conference at which CEO Fredrik Dalborg and CFO Christina Rubenhag will present the interim report. The presentation will be given in English and take about 20 minutes after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The meeting will be recorded and made available online.

The video conference will be at 9 a.m. CEST.

If you wish to participate via video conference, please follow this link>>

The presentation is also available on AddLife YouTube >>

About AddLife

AddLife is an independent partner in the Life Science industry that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sectors in Europe. AddLife has 2,300 employees in about 85 operating subsidiaries. The Group currently has net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. AddLife shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 07:45 CEST.