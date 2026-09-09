

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool order growth accelerated sharply in August, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Wednesday.



Machine tool orders jumped 64.7 percent year-on-year in August, much faster than the 50.4 percent surge in the previous month. Orders have been rising since July 2025.



Domestic orders grew 61.6 percent from last year, and foreign demand was 65.8 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, machine tool orders rebounded 2.5 percent versus a 5.1 percent fall in July.



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