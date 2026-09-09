

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces have destroyed five Iranian crude oil Tuesday after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted a U.S. Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days.



Escalating the Middle East war, Iran retaliated with missile attacks targeting a U.S. military base in Jordan, and two U.S. ships and eight oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.



The Jordanian army said it destroyed most of the 20 ballistic missiles that Iran launched towards the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.



U.S. Central Command said its forces destroyed the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1, and M/T Riesco in the Gulf of Oman as well as M/T Derya near Kharg Island. American forces directed the crews to abandon ship before the vessels were struck and rendered inoperable.



CENTCOM posted on X a video of M/T Riesco sinking in the Gulf of Oman.



Iran has used the tankers as part of a multi-billion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies, according to CENTCOM.



It added that The U.S. warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed.



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