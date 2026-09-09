

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 9-month high of 89.58 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 90.15.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 178.07, 207.40 and 189.29 from early lows of 178.88, 208.34 and 190.07, respectively.



Against Australia, the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 110.65, 152.95 and 111.06 from early lows of 111.11, 153.83 and 111.62, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the kiwi, 176.00 against the euro, 206.00 against the pound, 188.00 against the franc, 109.00 against the aussie, 151.00 against the greenback and 110.00 against the loonie.



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