MannKind and Rose Pharma Inc Enter Licensing and Collaboration Agreement to Develop an Inhaled Rapid-Acting, Short-Duration GLP-1 for Weight Management

Collaboration combines Rose Pharma investigational rapid-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist with MannKind's Technosphere - inhalation technology

inhalation technology MannKind to receive an equity interest and potential royalties while providing pharmaceutical development and manufacturing support through completion of a Phase 1b clinical study

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative, patient-centric therapies for chronic diseases, and Rose Pharma Inc. (Rose Pharma) today announced that they have entered into a worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement to develop ROSE-010 Technosphere for weight management. ROSE-010 is an investigational, rapid-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that will be formulated using MannKind's proprietary Technosphere dry-powder inhalation technology. The companies intend to evaluate whether a rapid-acting, short-duration inhaled GLP-1 may offer a flexible approach to weight management.

Under the agreement, Rose Pharma received an exclusive, worldwide license to use MannKind's Technosphere technology to develop and commercialize ROSE-010 Technosphere. MannKind will support formulation development and advancement of the program through pharmaceutical development services to completion of Phase 1b in weight management.

As part of the transaction, MannKind will receive an equity interest in Rose Pharma and the right to receive royalties on potential future net sales of ROSE-010 Technosphere. The agreement also provides MannKind with representation on Rose Pharma's board of directors to support continued strategic alignment as the program advances. Rose Pharma will retain responsibility for the program's clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization. Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"ROSE-010 represents a compelling opportunity to apply Technosphere technology in weight management, one of the most dynamic areas of healthcare," said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. "We believe our integrated capabilities across inhaled formulation, product development, manufacturing and regulatory execution can help reduce technical and execution risk, providing a more efficient path to advance this differentiated program and further demonstrate the versatility of the Technosphere platform."

"There remains a significant unmet need not only to help patients maintain weight loss, but also to reach treatment-naïve individuals who may be hesitant to begin currently available GLP-1 therapies," said Enda Kenny, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Rose Pharma. "An inhaled therapy with a rapid-acting, short-duration profile could provide patients with greater flexibility and a new way to approach weight management. ROSE-010 Technosphere also has potential application in irritable bowel syndrome, where there is significant unmet medical need for pain relief. MannKind's extensive expertise in pulmonary drug delivery, formulation development and manufacturing makes the company an ideal partner to advance this differentiated program."

The potential appeal of a more flexible approach is supported by a recent patient preference survey of more than 1,300 adults with obesity, led by Angela Fitch, MD, FACP, MFOMA, Dipl. ABOM. Respondents expressed strong interest in a rapid-acting, short-duration GLP-1 profile offering greater flexibility and patient control. An abstract reporting findings from the research has been accepted for presentation at ObesityWeek 2026.

The collaboration builds upon prior feasibility and formulation work involving ROSE-010 and Technosphere technology. Initial activities will focus on formulation re-establishment and optimization, followed by nonclinical and regulatory-enabling development. MannKind will provide development and manufacturing support as the program advances through completion of a Phase 1b clinical study.

About ROSE-010

ROSE-010 is a rapid-acting, short-duration GLP-1 analogue designed for rapid onset and short duration of effect, enabling flexible, patient-controlled timing of when therapy is active in the body. ROSE-010 is supported by four completed human clinical trials. In a Phase 2a clinical trial in weight management, ROSE-010 demonstrated reductions in mealtime caloric intake and weight loss with a favorable GI tolerability profile consistent with its limited exposure window. In a Phase 2a study of patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ROSE-010 showed clinically meaningful, statistically significant pain relief, supporting its potential as the first targeted, on-demand therapy for acute IBS pain.

About Rose Pharma

Rose Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing ROSE-010 in weight management and IBS pain relief, areas of high unmet need. In weight management, ROSE-010 is designed to offer a differentiated, flexible treatment approach that may broaden the GLP-1 market by addressing treatment-naïve patients who have not initiated currently available therapies, while also potentially serving patients seeking options for weight-loss maintenance. The company's strategy is to pursue Phase 2b clinical studies in weight management and IBS pain relief to support strategic partnerships for late-stage development and commercialization. Rose Pharma is incorporated in Delaware with operations in the United States. For more information, visit rosepharmainc.com.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of a rapid-acting, short-duration inhaled GLP-1 to offer a flexible approach to weight management and the receipt of future royalties. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "will", "goal", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that testing of an investigational drug product may not yield successful results or results that are consistent with earlier testing, and other risks detailed in MannKind's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

TECHNOSPHERE and MANNKIND are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.



