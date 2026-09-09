Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) the ("Company" or "GT") is pleased to announce initial results from the 2026 field program on the recently optioned CD Project in Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt, located near Carmacks (the "Property" or "CD") (Figure 1). CD hosts a gold - copper porphyry target, with valid drill permits until 2033 and co-incident soil and geophysical anomalies.

"GT's first work program at CD consisted of geological mapping, prospecting and soil sampling. The field program confirmed historic soil and bedrock gold-copper anomalies and significantly expanded our knowledge of the geology and alteration styles present on the property. This work has re-enforced our thesis that we have an untested porphyry system, and we also have indications of skarn type mineralization.

The work program also included a focused airborne MobileMT survey ("Mobile MagnetoTellurics") results of which are expected shortly. This technology was specifically chosen for its ability to map subsurface resistivity and conductivity to help identify disseminated sulphide mineralization, alteration, and geological contacts at depth. The data being obtained complements the existing ground-based IP ('Induced Polarization") and magnetics surveys thereby allowing GT to create a detailed 3D model of the Maloney Porphyry target which will help identify high-priority drill targets," commented Neil Pettigrew, Vice President of Exploration.

The CD Project exhibits significant geological parallels to Western Copper and Gold's Casino Porphyry deposit, situated 90 kilometers to the northwest. The Casino deposit hosts a Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate of 7.6 billion pounds of copper and 14.8 million ounces of gold (Roth et al. 2022 ).

Exploration Plan and Next Steps

2026

GT's inaugural work program has aided the definition of Maloney Porphyry targets and reduced the reliance on expensive higher risk broadly spaced or conceptual drill testing, thereby supporting a more efficient allocation of exploration risk capital.

Mineralogical studies to further refine porphyry style alteration halos and age dating of prospective porphyry intrusive rocks are planned prior to drill testing.

2027

GT's plans to conduct a 2,500 to 3,000 meter diamond drill program at the beginning of the exploration season. This campaign will be designed systematically to test the gold-rich copper porphyry potential and high-grade gold-silver vein targets.

Field Program Highlights

Maloney Target:

Multi-Intrusive Porphyry System: Geological mapping revealed a series of feldspar porphyry dykes some of which possess disseminated copper mineralization and porphyry-style stockwork veining. Traditionally these dykes have been assigned to the older Whitehorse suite but remain un-dated and may simply represent a different phase of the prospective younger Casino / Prospector suite pointing toward a multi-intrusive porphyry centre at Maloney.

Porphyry Style Alteration and Brecciation: Strong phyllic (sericite-quartz-pyrite) alteration is associated with quartz-feldspar porphyry brecciation of wall rock quartzite. Localized potassic actinolite-magnetite-quartz+/-biotite alteration. Widespread e pidote-magnetite-pyrite alteration of wall rock especially felsic tuff proximal to feldspar porphyry dykes suggests potential for copper- gold skarn style mineralization.

Coincident Soil and Geophysical Anomalies with Alteration Halos The central magnetic high is a result of strong magnetite alteration of feldspar porphyry dykes and wall rock. The IP chargeability anomaly correlates well with a strong gold-in-soil anomaly which in turn correlates with a zone of strong brecciation and phyllic alteration surrounding the magnetic high.



Schist Target, an untested vein hosted gold-silver system

Prospecting returned up to 5.6 g/t gold in weathered breccia vein material confirming historic results ( 6.29 g/t gold in grabs and trench chip samples of 1.67 g/t gold over 6.5 meters )

Of the 41 prospecting samples collected over 10% returned greater than 1.0 g/t gold

Soil sampling returned up to 0.141 ppm gold confirming historic gold-in-soil anomalies

Recent work suggests the Schist Target is a structurally controlled vein breccia zone with a strong arsenic-antimony-mercury-lead pathfinder signature suggesting an epithermal gold system likely resenting a more distal porphyry-related hydrothermal system.

Geology of the CD Project

The CD Project lies within the Yukon-Tanana terrane (Figure 1), a continental arc that developed along the ancient Pacific margin of North America from the Late Devonian to Permian and is situated between the Tintina Fault to the northeast, and the Denali Fault to the southwest. In the CD Project vicinity, specifically the Maloney Target area, the terrane is dominated by the Devonian and older rocks of the Snowcap Assemblage, which is in turn dominated by fine clastic rocks, quartzite, psammite and conglomerate, including marble horizons metamorphosed to amphibolite grade. The Snowcap Assemblage has been intruded by numerous intermediate to felsic granitoid batholiths since the early Jurassic, notably in the Casino and CD areas by the voluminous mid-Cretaceous Whitehorse Suite. The Whitehorse Suite intrusive event (~100-111 million years) was followed by a more restricted late Cretaceous Casino / Prospector Mountain Suite (~79-72 million years) felsic intrusive event which is closely associated with mineralization at the Casino, Klaza and Mount Nansen deposits. (Figure 1).

Geological mapping and exploration in general at CD has historically been complicated by limited outcrop, surficial cover, loess and deep weathering, typical of parts of the unglaciated or partially glaciated Yukon Plateau. From available outcrop, the geology, structure and intrusive relationships at the CD Project have many analogs to the Casino deposit. At Casino a late Cretaceous porphyry (Patton Porphyry) has intruded and brecciated surrounding Whitehorse rocks. This strongly phyllic and potassic altered-breccias which hosts the gold-rich copper mineralization contains abundant disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite and forms a discrete (~1,800 x 1,000 m) pipe shaped halo surrounding the relatively massive Patton Porphyry. At CD, mapping indicates similar relationships with both Snowcap rock intruded by late Casino / Prospector suite age (~75 million years) quartz-feldspar porphyritic rocks with widespread phyllic alteration (sericite-quartz-pyrite) and local intense brecciation. Geophysical data at CD displays a similar geometry to Casino with a magnetic core interpreted to represent a series of feldspar porphyry dykes and associated magnetite-rich alteration plunging to the southeast flanked by a phyllic altered and brecciated IP chargeability rim (Figure 3).

Another style of mineralization present at CD is the vein hosted gold-silver mineralization present at the Schist Target (Figure 4). Less is known about this style of mineralization, and no drilling has been conducted. The mineralization at Schist may be related to the nearby, younger Klaza-style vein hosted gold-silver-lead-zinc deposit (Figure 1) or a more distal epithermal phase of yet to be identified porphyry system. The Schist target comprises gold, silver bearing breccia veins with arsenic-antimony-mercury-lead pathfinder signatures in hydrothermally altered Snowcap assemblage rocks. Mineralization within the breccia veins consists of fine-grained disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite with manganese oxide, limonite and strong silica-sericite alteration. The Schist target contains a widespread (2,000 x 500 m) gold and arsenic-in-soil anomaly and numerous placer mining claims have recently been staked in the area.

Structurally, CD, Casino and Klaza are all located near the intersection of large-scale northwest and smaller scale northeast structures which may provide dilation for late Cretaceous porphyry intrusions and/or hydrothermal vein formation.

Figure 1. (A) Location map of the CD project and nearby advanced projects (blue dots) and exploration projects (orange dots) within the Dawson Range Gold Belt. (B) Regional geology surrounding the CD project, including location of nearby deposits (blue) and exploration projects (orange), notably those of similar late Cretaceous age "Casino & Prospector Mountain Suite" including Casino, Klaza and Mount Nansen.

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Figure 2. Re-interpreted geology and alteration halos of Maloney Porphyry target area resulting form the 2026 mapping program, including recently collected prospecting samples (diamonds) and soil samples (triangles) overlaid on historic Au-in-Soil samples (circles).

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Figure 3. 3D Isometric view looking northwest of CD's porphyry target showing a core defined by an inverted magnetic high (purple) flanked by an IP chargeability high rim (orange). This pattern is interpreted to be a magnetic porphyritic intrusive and alteration (epidote-pyrite-magnetic & actinote-magnetite-quartz+/-biotite) plunging to the southeast surrounded by strong phyllic (sericite-quartz-pyrite) alteration halo, brecciation and veining similar to the mineralized breccia zone which surrounds an unmineralized porphyry intrusive core at the Casino deposit.

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Figure 4. Shist Gold - Silver Target, with historic gold-in-soil anomalies showing revised geology and recent prospecting and soil sample which correlate well with historic results. Field observation indicates mineralization is hosted withing intensely silicified and sericitized vein breccias with a strong east-west structural control.

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Figure 5. Alteration styles form the Maloney Porphyry Target area. A. Maloney Main showing chalcopyrite mineralized feldspar porphyry showing strong weather rind. B. Potassic magnetite - actinolite - quartz +/- biotite stockwork and brecciation in feldspar porphyry. C. Strong Epidote +/- magnetite +/- pyrite replacing felsic tuff wall rock. D. Intense phyllic (sericite - quartz +/- pyrite) altered quartz-feldspar porphyry brecciating quartzite and schist wall rock. E. Phyllic Stockwork (bleaching) alteration of mafic gneiss. F. Multiphase quartz stockwork veining in altered felsic tuff wall rock adjacent to the feldspar porphyry contact.

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Table 1. Select 2026 prospecting and soil samples form the Maloney and Schist Target areas.

Sample

No. UTM Easting UTM Northing Target Rock Type / Soil Au

ppm Ag

ppm Cu

ppm Mo

ppm As

ppm Hg

ppm Sb

ppm Pb

ppm Zn

ppm K135504 359775 6884343 Schist Breccia 5.640 13.7 9 4 2050 0.684 91 257 46 K135505 359772 6884342 Schist Quartzite 4.860 2.9 15 1 2820 0.64 44 23 4 K135506 359776 6884334 Schist Breccia 1.950 6 7 1 3020 1.355 62 277 5 K135513 360039 6884433 Schist Quartzite 1.215 2.5 10 1 4140 0.096 29 3 4 K135515 360040 6884435 Schist Schist 1.870 1.3 10 1 6570 0.089 58 7 6 K135522 360123 6884428 Schist Quartz vein 0.383 1.1 9 1 3650 0.051 96 60 4 K135541 358253 6882992 Schist Granodiorite 0.019 24.9 3820 2 94 0.033 16 35 285 K135546 358804 6882916 Schist Quartz vein 0.198 3.8 8 1 913 0.027 840 18 18 K135547 358803 6882919 Schist Felsic Dyke 0.124 <0.5 65 2 2500 0.041 177 17 82 K135548 348432 6878165 Maloney Feldspar Porphyry 0.030 <0.5 1610 6 8 <0.005 <5 6 17 K135549 348434 6878167 Maloney Feldspar Porphyry 0.055 <0.5 531 2 10 <0.005 <5 6 13 K135562 348300 6878381 Maloney Feldspar Porphyry 0.027 <0.5 371 4 <5 <0.005 <5 6 26 K135572 347427 6878824 Maloney Felsic Tuff 0.131 1 388 1 11 0.005 <5 16 31 K135573 347377 6878785 Maloney Felsic Tuff 0.026 0.6 380 3 11 0.006 <5 24 19 K135583 349446 6878134 Maloney Quartzite 0.104 0.5 546 <1 <5 <0.005 <5 11 71 K135601 359909 6884346 Schist Soil 0.141 0.73 14.4 0.95 2870 0.46 27.2 14.2 25 K135602 359976 6884348 Schist Soil 0.047 0.09 11 0.45 217 0.07 4.52 5.1 29 K135603 360025 6884312 Schist Soil 0.042 0.36 13.2 0.45 212 0.21 4.2 13.9 27 K135604 359726 6884091 Schist Soil 0.005 0.14 112.5 3.24 56.6 0.26 3.55 9.9 122 K135605 350301 6878324 Maloney Soil 0.020 0.26 58.8 0.76 11.9 0.02 0.52 10 44 K135606 350299 6878350 Maloney Soil 0.011 0.13 49.7 0.6 7.7 0.02 0.4 8.4 44 K135607 350195 6878259 Maloney Soil 0.072 0.34 96.2 1.88 12.6 0.03 0.8 9.2 46 K135608 350302 6878250 Maloney Soil 0.127 0.25 348 1.63 18.6 0.01 0.79 13.4 41 K135609 347472 6878838 Maloney Soil 0.031 0.75 349 11.1 22.6 0.01 2.66 17.8 28 K135610 347004 6878818 Maloney Soil 0.004 0.07 94.8 1.8 8.3 0.01 0.36 10.5 53

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of average grades across the property.

* Select soil samples were collected to confirm historic Au and Cu-in-soil anomalies.

QA/QC

A total of 70 prospecting and 10 soil samples were submitted for analysis. Certified Reference Material consisting of standards and blanks were inserted every 10th sample into the sample stream by Company staff. All Standards passed within 3 standard deviations of the certified value. All blanks returned below the <0.005 gold detection limit. Samples were collected and deliver the ALS Geochemistry - Whitehorse by Company Employees. Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and multi element with four-acid digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy.

References

Paulter, J., 2018. Technical Report on the CD Project in the Dawson Range Copper - Gold belt, Yukon territory for Strategic Metals Ltd.

Roth, D., Hester, M., Marek, J.M., Tahija, L.M., Schulze, C., Friedman, D., Weston, S., 2022. Casino Project Form 43-101F1 Technical Report, Feasibility Study, Yukon, Canada.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About GT Resources

GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: CGTRF) (FSE: 7N1) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and de-risking of district-scale assets in top tier mining jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is driven by a disciplined, science-based methodology designed to create shareholder value by advancing high-potential properties toward production within robust regulatory frameworks.

In Finland, the Company is advancing its flagship Läntinen Koillismaa ("LK") Project, which hosts significant mineral resources including palladium, platinum, gold, copper, and nickel. In Canada, GT maintains a portfolio of earlier-stage, pre-resource projects targeting critical and precious metals. The quality and scale of the Company's project portfolio has attracted strategic investment from Glencore plc, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies.

Follow GT Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at https://gtresourcesinc.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Derrick Weyrauch"

President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of GT Resources Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in mineral and commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and the impact of governmental entities. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Mineralization at Casino is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the CD project.

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