

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased somewhat in July from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The trade gap rose to EUR 2.8 billion in July from EUR 2.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In June, there was also a shortfall of EUR 2.95 billion.



Exports climbed 4.1 percent year-on-year in July, and imports were 4.2 percent higher.



During the first seven months of the year, the total trade deficit was EUR 19.3 billion, narrowed from EUR 19.5 billion in the same period a year ago.



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