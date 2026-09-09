

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) announced updated guidance for fiscal year 2026, expecting revenue of $28.5 billion to $30.3 billion, with a company midpoint of $29.4 billion.



For the period, the company sees adjusted EBITDA of $4.875 billion to $5.475 billion, with a company midpoint of $5.175 billion.



The company added that FCF conversion of 40-45 percent for the full year reflects acquisition-related interest, transaction, and integration costs.



The outlook for the second half of 2026 reflects LNG project timing, order conversion dynamics, soft hydrogen demand and margin impact from first-of-a-kind projects.



In pre-market hours, BKR was trading at $64.28, up 0.56 percent on the Nasdaq.



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