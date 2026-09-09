Pan Global Resources Inc.: Pan Global Intersects 15 Meters of 3.9 g/t Gold From Surface, Cármenes Project, Spain

Providencia drillhole PVD15 intersects 15 meters grading 3.90 g/t gold, 0.04% copper, 0.11% nickel and 0.12% cobalt, commencing from surface

Includes 8 meters of 6.79 g/t gold and grades up to 18.55 g/t gold over 1 meter with 2.13 g/t combined platinum and palladium

Gold and polymetallic mineralization extends beyond historical mine workings and remains open along strike and at depth

New target found from 400 to 800 meters southwest of Providencia with similar alteration and elevated copper-in-soil; gold assaying underway





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ; OTCQB: PGZFF; FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce new assay results from five drillholes from the ongoing Phase 3 drill campaign at the Providencia target, ("Providencia") within the Company's 100%-owned Cármenes Project ("Cármenes") in northern Spain.

The results continue to demonstrate that gold and copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization from surface extends beyond the historical Providencia mine workings, within a large, multiphase hydrothermal breccia system favourable for potential high grades.

Drillhole PVD15 returned the strongest gold intersection from the current phase of drilling, with 15 meters grading 3.90 g/t gold, 0.04% copper, 0.11% nickel and 0.12% cobalt from surface, including:

8 meters grading 6.79 g/t gold, 0.03% copper, 0.12% nickel and 0.11% cobalt, including 0.50 g/t platinum and 0.28 g/t palladium ; and

; and 1 meter grading 18.55 g/t gold, 1.39 g/t platinum and 0.74 g/t palladium





PVD15 commenced in mineralization from surface and confirms high gold grades extending beneath previously reported surface channel sampling that returned 20.18 g/t gold over 5 meters.

"The latest drilling continues to demonstrate significant exploration potential at Providencia, with gold and polymetallic mineralization extending well beyond the historical copper-cobalt-nickel mine workings," said Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global.

"PVD15 is particularly encouraging, with strong gold and polymetallic mineralization from surface and an association that supports our interpretation of a potentially more proximal, higher-temperature part of the system. The mineralization remains open both along strike and at depth, providing scope for further expansion."

Drilling, surface and underground channel sampling, and geophysical data continue to support the interpretation that the mineralized system widens at depth and remains open laterally and vertically.

New copper anomalies identified by expanded soil geochemistry southwest of Providencia also provide additional targets, bringing the total to more than two dozen targets identified and being prioritized across the Cármenes Project.

At the Company's Escacena Project in southern Spain, a second drill rig is performing step-out drilling at the large Cañada Honda copper-gold target and deposit. Assay results from the ongoing drilling will be reported when available.

Drill Results:

Assays have been received for completed drillholes PVD11 through PVD15.

PVD15

PVD15 intersected the strongest gold result from this phase of drilling, with high gold grades from surface. Results include:

3.9 g/t Au, 0.04% Cu, 0.11% Ni, 0.12% Co over 15.0 m , including: 6.79 g/t Au, 0.03% Cu, 0.12% Ni, 0.11% Co, 0.50 g/t Pt and 0.28 g/t Pd over 8.0 m ; and 18.55 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Pt, and 0.74 g/t Pd over 1.0 m





, including:

The intersection occurs below and adjacent to previously reported surface channel sampling of 20.18 g/t Au over 5 m.

The strong Au-Cu-Co-Ni ± PGE association and hematite-carbonate breccia host are consistent with a focused hydrothermal system. The higher-grade zone remains a priority for follow-up drilling along strike and at depth to expand the scale of the discovery.

PVD14

PVD14 intersected a broad zone of hematite-breccia containing gold before reaching the easternmost extent of the historical underground mine workings at the 1438m Level. Results include:

0.35 g/t Au over 39.0 m from 7.0 m , including 0.45 g/t Au over 10.0 m ;

, including ; 1.05 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 53.0 m , immediately before a 2.2-meter-wide mine cavity that may have contained mineralization; and

, immediately before a 2.2-meter-wide mine cavity that may have contained mineralization; and Following the mine cavity, 0.30 g/t Au,0.27% Cu, 0.10% Ni and 0.07% Co over 7.1 m from 59.9 m, including 1.13% Cu, 0.35% Ni and 0.25% Co over 1.0 m





The result demonstrates the continuity of gold-copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization in the vicinity of and beyond the historical workings.

PVD13

PVD13 intersected the interpreted western margin of the copper-nickel-cobalt bearing breccia system, including:

0.14 g/t Au over 19.0 m from 2.0 m ; and

; and 0.42% Cu, 0.02% Ni, 0.02% Co and 0.13 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 49.0 m , including: 1.02% Cu, 0.13% Ni, 0.12% Co and 0.46 g/t Au over 1.0 m ; 1.01% Cu, 0.04% Ni, 0.02% Co, 0.28 g/t Au over 2.0 m ; and 2.07% Cu, 0.02% Ni, 0.01% Co, 0.21 g/t Au and 6.5 g/t Ag over 1.0 m





, including:

PVD12

PVD12 intersected the interpreted northern margin of the breccia-hosted gold and copper-nickel-cobalt sulphide mineralization. Results include:

0.59 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 11.0 m ;

; 0.26 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 97.0 m , including 0.35 g/t Au over 7.0 m ; and

, including ; and 0.15% Cu, 0.04% Ni, 0.03% Co and 0.12 g/t Au over 8.0 mfrom 125.0 m





PVD11

PVD11 was drilled outside and above the interpreted northern extent of the mineralized system and returned no significant results.

Expanded Soil Geochemistry

Detailed soil sampling has been expanded over a wider area surrounding Providencia and at the Profunda target.

Portable-XRF analyses of the soil samples has identified additional copper anomalies, including a new area approximately 400-800 meters southwest of Providencia (see Figure 4) associated with strong dolomite alteration and vuggy dolomite/calcite breccia. These geological and geochemical characteristics are considered prospective for additional Providencia-style mineralization. Laboratory assays for gold are pending.

The Company is also advancing exploration at the Profunda and Valverdin targets, with more than two dozen targets prioritized for follow-up exploration across the Cármenes Project. Elevated copper geochemistry in the soils at Profunda shows a broad anomaly and highlights the high prospectivity of this target area and a priority for future drill-testing.

Next Steps

Hydrothermal breccia and alteration have been mapped over an area of approximately 500 meters by 200 meters at Providencia. The alteration footprint, together with highly anomalous copper and gold soil geochemistry, indicates potential for a mineralized system extending well beyond the historical mine workings.

The geological and structural model at Providencia continues to be refined to prioritize follow-up drilling.

The current Phase 3 campaign has been expanded from the initial eight drillholes to 12 drillholes, designed to test the depth and lateral continuity of the mineralized breccia system. There are three drillholes remaining in the current campaign, and assays are pending for completed holes PVD16 to PVD19.

Planned and ongoing work includes:

follow-up drilling of the higher-grade gold and copper-nickel-cobalt zones;

testing the potential feeder structure and extensions along strike and at depth;

continued underground channel sampling at deeper levels of the historical Providencia mine;

expanded surface soil geochemistry at Providencia, Profunda and Valverdin targets; and

evaluation of additional exploration targets throughout the Cármenes Project.





Figure 1 - Drillhole PVD15 cross-section and selected results









Figure 2 - Summary Map with drillhole and selected channel sample locations, cross-section A-A' location (Fig. 1)







Figure 3 - Drillhole PVD15 drill core with corresponding gold grades







Figure 4 - Expanded detailed infill Soil geochemistry results over the area surrounding the Providencia and Profunda indicating a new target area southwest of Providencia







Table 1 - Providencia Drill Results Summary

Drillhole From To Interval1 Au Ag Cu Ni Co m m m g/t g/t % % % PVD12 11.0 13.0 2.0 0.59 <0.5 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 97.0 110.0 13.0 0.26 <0.5 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 Including 101.0 108.0 7.0 0.35 <0.5 <0.01 <0.01 <0.07 125.0 133.0 8.0 0.12 0.8 0.15 0.04 0.03 PVD13 2.0 21.0 19.0 0.14 <0.5 0.02 0.02 <0.01 including 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.24 1.8 0.21 0.16 0.07 including 2.0 5.0 3.0 0.33 1.0 0.09 0.07 0.03 49.0 62.0 13.0 0.13 1.0 0.42 0.02 0.02 including 49.0 50.0 1.0 0.46 1.2 1.02 0.13 0.12 including 55.0 57.0 2.0 0.28 1.7 1.01 0.02 0.04 including 61.0 62.0 1.0 0.21 6.5 2.07 0.04 0.03 PVD14 7.0 46.0 39.0 0.35 <0.5 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 Including 10.0 20.0 10.0 0.45 <0.5 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 Including 25.0 28.0 3.0 0.47 <0.5 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 Including 35.0 45.0 10.0 0.42 <0.5 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 53.0 56.0 3.0 1.05 <0.5 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 57.7 59.9 2.2 Mine cavity - potential mineralization 59.9 67.0 7.1 0.30 <0.5 0.27 0.10 0.07 Including 65.0 66.0 1.0 0.10 <0.5 1.13 0.35 0.25 PVD15 0 15.0 15.0 3.90 1.0 0.04 0.11 0.12 Including 0 8.0 8.0 6.79 1.4 0.03 0.12 0.11 Including 3.0 4.0 1.0 18.55 1.0 0.02 0.06 0.09



PVD15 Platinum and Palladium

Drillhole From To Interval1 Pt Pd Pt+Pd m m m g/t g/t g/t PVD15 0 8.0 8.0 0.50 0.28 0.78 Including 3.0 4.0 1.0 1.39 0.74 2.13

Notes:

All reported drill intervals are down-hole lengths. Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths. PVD11 returned no significant results.





Table 2 - Drillhole Collar Information

Hole ID Easting2 Northing2 Azimuth (º) Dip (º) Length (m) PVD11 287527 4761319 200 -24 145.7 PVD12 287620 4761227 275 -20 195.7 PVD13 287510 4761181 345 -20 132.6 PVD14 287510 4761181 12 -27 167.9 PVD15 287587 4761206 311 -49 166.2

2 Coordinate system: UTM30N ERTS89

About the Cármenes Project

The Cármenes Project is located on the southeastern extension of the Rio Narcea Gold Belt approx. 55km north of León and comprises five Investigation Permits over 5,653 hectares held 100% by Pan Global. The Project area is highly prospective for multiple bodies or "clusters" of carbonate-hosted hydrothermal breccia style copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold mineralization. The area includes the former Profunda and Providencia mines that last operated in the 1930s, producing concentrates of copper and cobalt with nickel. Numerous other smaller historical mine workings in the area highlight the potential for additional breccia mineralization and potentially significant vertical dimensions. The Company's maiden drill program in 2025 at the Providencia target yielded a new gold discovery.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project, hosting La Romana and Cañada Honda copper-tin-gold mineral resources, is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment.

The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mining operations. Pan Global Resources is committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

To learn more about Pan Global Resources, please visit the Company's Curation Connect showcase and explore AI-generated responses to your enquiries at https://app.curationconnect.com/company/Pan-Global-Resources-44037?utm_source=pg_mediareleases

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information for this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples, and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were placed in sealed bags and delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Seville in Spain and assayed at the ALS facility in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y) and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold, platinum and palladium analysis was by 50gm fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP-24) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP-61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62).

The soil geochemistry survey includes samples collected from the top 20cm from surface (un-sieved, weighing approx. 1kg) on a 100m x 40m grid and follow-up/infill sampling at a 50m x 20m sample spacing.



Samples were collected in plastic bags, and a multi-element analysis is obtained using an Olympus Vanta hand-held x-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") device. Analyses are repeated on one in every 20 samples, and standards were analyzed to check and compare against pXRF results. Samples previously sent to the ALS laboratory in Seville for higher resolution multi-element analysis show the pXRF copper values have excellent 99% correlation with laboratory copper assays.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations and Communications

jason@panglobalresources.com / investors@panglobalresources.com

Tel: +1-236-886-9518

www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

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Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/551f67d9-0ce1-4acf-aaf6-d5060eb44ea1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7112179-7a16-4e0d-8486-03f9c7f49e1a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14a1ad98-2aa5-4433-b846-3f558a9d9985

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cad16b9-d692-40a9-93ec-6b7f5079981d