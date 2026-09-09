Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul R. Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, will participate as a panelist at the World Energies Summit 2026, being held in London on September 29-30, 2026. The World Energies Summit brings together senior executives from leading international energy companies, investors, financial institutions, governments and other industry stakeholders to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges across the global energy sector.

Dr. Clarke will participate in the panel titled "Upstream Outlook: Europe & Eastern Mediterranean Opportunities & Challenges" on September 30, 2026, at 2:45 p.m. London time (9:45 a.m. Eastern Time).

The panel will feature senior industry executives examining the outlook for upstream exploration and development across Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, with a focus on energy security, resource development, investment opportunities and the evolving European natural gas market.

Dr. Paul R. Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to participate in the World Energies Summit and to contribute to the discussion on the upstream outlook for Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean. With European TTF natural gas prices currently at three-year highs and Europe continuing to prioritize energy security and diversification of natural gas supply, the importance of developing high-quality domestic resources has never been more evident. CanCambria's Kiskunhalas Project represents a significant opportunity to advance a large-scale, high-quality natural gas resource in Hungary and, importantly, to create meaningful value for our shareholders as we progress its development. We look forward to sharing our perspective on the project's significant potential while engaging with investors, industry participants and potential strategic partners."

Additional event details and registration information are available at www.worldenergiessummit.com.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

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