Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"), to increase the size of its previously announced brokered, best-efforts listed issuer financing exemption private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.30 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$6,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.40 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering. In addition, the Company will make commercially reasonable efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company will grant the Agent an option (the "Agent's Option") to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold in the Offering, by giving written notice of the exercise of the Agent's Option, or a part thereof, to the Company at any time up to two (2) business days prior to closing of the Offering. Assuming the exercise of the Agent's Option in full, the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company will be CAD$6,900,000.

A portion of the Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The securities sold to purchasers resident in Canada under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. A portion of the Units will also be offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction. The securities offered to purchasers outside of Canada will be sold pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.cancambria.com. Prospective investors should read this amended and restated Offering Document before making an investment decision. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about the week of October 8, 2026 (the "Closing"), or on such date as the Agent and Company may agree upon. Closing is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional approval of the Exchange.

The Agent will receive a cash commission of 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and such number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 7.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (in each case, subject to reduction for certain subscribers on a president's list of purchasers identified by the Company). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at an exercise price equal to the Issue Price for a period of 36 months following the Closing.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas project in southern Hungary, a gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and the filing of the Offering Document and the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, risks that the Offering may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the intended use of proceeds from the Offering may not be used as contemplated; risks that the Offering Document may not be made available as contemplated; risks that regulatory approvals for the Offering may not be received as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company's planned operations may not be completed as contemplated, or at all, or that the anticipated benefits from the Company's planned operations may not be realized as anticipated, or at all; risks that the Company's plans for the STA fairway may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company's acquisition of its own 3D seismic survey over the STA Fairway may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not receive necessary regulatory approvals; risks that the Company may not provide prospective resource disclosure in an NI 51-101 report as contemplated, or at all; risks that the Company may not be able to carry out its exploration plans as contemplated, or at all and risks related to the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release contains future oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") (including, without limitation, statements regarding expected project break-even costs and are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. The FOFI has been prepared by management to provide an outlook of the Company's activities and prospects, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company and management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's reasonable estimates and judgments, however, actual results of operations of the Company and the resulting financial results may vary from the amounts set forth herein. Any FOFI speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any FOFI, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, unless required by applicable laws.

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