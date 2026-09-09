374Water Inc.: 374Water Unveils Strategy to Scale AirSCWO into a Global Waste Destruction Platform

Company targets recurring Waste Destruction Services revenue, regional biosolids infrastructure and global expansion through licensing and strategic partnerships

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the permanent destruction of PFAS and other organic waste streams, today outlined its corporate strategy to grow the business and scale its AirSCWO technology to build long-term value.

AirSCWO technology is the result of years of development, thousands of engineering hours and real-world operating experience across more than 200 waste types. That experience has created a growing body of proprietary data and operating knowledge around the commercial use of supercritical water oxidation.

"Our leadership extends well beyond the equipment itself," said Raj Melkote, CTO of 374Water. "Every waste stream we process generates data and know-how about how materials behave under supercritical conditions, and the art of achieving the high PFAS destruction efficiencies we've become known for. The more we operate, the more we learn. This leads to better systems, better operations, and better results for our customers."

374Water is focused on converting this technology leadership into three interconnected commercial opportunities - what CEO Danny Bogar calls the Company's value horizons.

1. NOW: Waste Destruction Services

374Water's priority is building Waste Destruction Services ("WDS"), a fee-for-service model for permanently destroying difficult municipal, federal and industrial waste streams, primarily PFAS-contaminated waste streams, such as AFFF.

The Company's Orlando facility is its first commercial WDS hub and serves as the model for future facilities. Orlando will also serve as the first hub in a broader federal hub-and-spoke strategy, aggregating AFFF and other concentrated PFAS wastes such as foam fractionate, spent granular activated carbon ("GAC"), spent ion exchange media and other difficult-to-destroy organic wastes. This federal opportunity is supported by the Success Memo issued by the Defense Innovation Unit, and our strategic agreement with Arcadis. Together, the Company believes these provide a pathway and mechanism - Other Transaction Authority ("OTA") - for rapid government contracting across not only the US Military but the entire Federal government and subsequent revenue growth.

374Water has previously forecasted that Orlando, at its current planned capacity, has the potential to generate approximately $3 million to $5 million in annual revenue at targeted operating levels. The Company's expansion plan anticipates increasing capacity approximately 3-4 times, with a target of $10 million to $14 million in annual revenue, subject to waste mix, utilization, and pricing.

"Successful execution in Orlando is expected to establish the operating and economic model for additional WDS hubs and future facilities. We will pursue intelligent financing through project-level debt, infrastructure capital and strategic partners to minimize reliance on corporate equity," said Brad Meyers, COO of 374Water.

2. NEXT: Critical Regional Infrastructure

The permanent destruction of municipal biosolids and wastewater residuals is a challenge faced by every municipality, city, county, state, region, and the federal government. This is part of our critical societal infrastructure and affects every American.

Over 16,000 US wastewater treatment facilities generate biosolids that are predominantly land-applied, landfilled, incinerated or otherwise managed, rather than destroyed. Growing concern around the human health effects of PFAS, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, and other persistent contaminants increases the need for viable and sustainable alternatives. As a benchmark, the US EPA has issued draft guidance on managing PFAS in biosolids and is currently accepting public comments.

374Water is building critical foundational infrastructure for the permanent destruction of PFAS and other organic contaminants in biosolids. This growth is anchored by our projects in Orlando, FL; Orange County, CA; St. Cloud, MN; and most recently Olathe, KS, where the Company previously announced an approximately $4.8 million PO for AirSCWO equipment and operations.

We see the opportunity as regional infrastructure: centralized facilities capable of accepting biosolids from multiple wastewater treatment plants. The members of the Southern California Regional Biosolids Coalition alone generate approximately 42,000 dry tons of biosolids annually at an estimated disposal cost of $500 to $1000 disposal cost per dry ton. This is handling, drying, moving, spreading, dumping, not destroying. We forecast competitive pricing and superior outcomes at scale.

Regional facilities can aggregate material from multiple municipalities, creating the potential for larger facilities, higher utilization, and long-term contracted revenue. 374Water intends to pursue federal, state, and other non-dilutive funding alongside municipal, infrastructure and strategic capital to help develop this new class of waste destruction services.

3. HORIZON: Make the Model Global

The opportunities beyond national scale and diversified revenue are vast. Based on our differentiators as a Company and specific to our technology capability, we have targeted replicating WDS for the destruction of both concentrated PFAS wastes and biosolids as a viable and highly demanded service globally.

"Our objective is not simply to sell AirSCWO systems at home or around the world," Bogar said. "We want to replicate the business model we are establishing in the United States globally. Depending on geography, that could mean 374Water-owned facilities, licensing agreements, or joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Every market works a little differently, but we are finding that the basic need is the same - destroy organic contaminants for the sake of human health, for good."

This approach is designed to leverage 374Water's technology, intellectual property, proprietary data and operating expertise while also leveraging partners' capital, infrastructure, customers and local market knowledge to maximize shareholder returns.

"We don't have to own every facility or self-fund every deployment," Bogar said. "We need to own and continually advance the technology and knowledge that create value. The right partners can help us scale faster and more efficiently. Our vision is straightforward. Prove the WDS model. Prove the regional biosolids model. Then meet global demand."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-unveils-strategy-to-scale-airscwo-into-a-global-waste-destruction-platform-1218229