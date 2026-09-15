374Water Inc.: 374Water Completes $600,000 Waste Destruction Services in St. Cloud, MN

Four-phase, multi-feedstock campaign concludes; PFAS destruction results to be analyzed and released in the coming weeks

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of PFAS and other organic waste streams, today announced the completion of its mobile AirSCWO contract in St. Cloud, Minnesota. This concludes a four-phase, multi-feedstock campaign. The Company is preparing for final revenue milestones and is awaiting performance data and expects to release results in the coming weeks.

The St. Cloud deployment was conducted under a $600,000 Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") contract with the City of St. Cloud, in partnership with Barr Engineering Co. ("Barr"). The campaign is part of the State of Minnesota's evaluation of374Water's AirSCWO technology for the destruction of PFAS-laden wastes, supported by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources ("LCCMR") and the State's Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund ("ENRTF").

All Four Phases Complete: Four Distinct Feedstocks Successfully Processed

From June through September, the field team successfully processed four distinct feedstocks - Class B biosolids, Class A biosolids, pre-digestion sludge, and Class B biosolids blended with spent granular activated carbon ("GAC") - under a range of operating conditions. Each phase concluded with no operational issues, demonstrating the reliability and versatility of the mobile AirSCWO system across a diverse set of PFAS-laden waste streams.

The campaign produced a robust performance dataset spanning multiple feedstocks and operating conditions, consistent with what the Company has observed in previous campaigns. The samples are being analyzed, and the Company expects to release detailed PFAS destruction results in the coming weeks.

"What made this deployment unique was the emphasis on robust mass and energy balances around our mobile unit, and optimization of the sampling intervals to account for dynamics of the system. Thanks to our partner University of St. Thomas for helping us raise the bar on instrument accuracy, and for their push to detect and quantify the fate of 96 PFAS species, which is more than twice the number of species currently measured via EPA Method 1633," said Raj Melkote, Chief Technology Officer at 374Water.

Phase 4 Complete: Class B Biosolids Blended with Spent GAC

In its final phase, the field team treated Class B biosolids blended with spent GAC from a drinking water purification plant in Cottage Grove, MN. GAC is among the most widely used media for capturing PFAS from drinking water plants and spent, PFAS-laden GAC is a growing disposal challenge. Processing this blended stream demonstrated AirSCWO's ability to handle complex, mixed waste feedstocks in a single system.

AirSCWO's ability to effectively process solids is a significant market differentiator, and doing so with blended waste stream expands our value proposition. This ability underscores the breadth of the technology's commercial applicability.

Commercial Potential and Follow-On Opportunity

The project supports the State of Minnesota's broader assessment of AirSCWO for permanent PFAS destruction - an outcome the Company believes could generate multiple millions of dollars in revenue, including recurring annual revenue from ongoing operations and services. The mobile AirSCWO system is estimated to have the potential to generate between $500,000 and $1.5 million in annual revenue per unit, depending on deployment cadence, waste stream composition, and contract structure.

Beyond the St. Cloud project, 374Water's solutions team continues to develop follow-on mobile deployments. The Company is currently in discussions regarding a potential follow-on deployment of the mobile AirSCWO system at a prominent industrial project following completion of the Minnesota campaign. These ongoing discussions may provide an opportunity to demonstrate the mobile system in an industrial setting and further validate the commercial applicability of AirSCWO across a broader range of waste streams and end markets. The Company is encouraged by the demand it is seeing across multiple end markets and believes the St. Cloud campaign builds a foundation for a scalable, recurring mobile services business.

"Completing all four phases of this deployment - across four very different feedstocks and with no operational issues - is a significant accomplishment for our team and our partners," said Brad Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of 374Water. "The mobile system performed just as we hoped throughout the campaign. With field operations now wrapped up, our focus turns to analyzing the data, and we look forward to sharing the PFAS destruction results in the coming weeks. I am grateful to the City of St. Cloud, Barr Engineering, the University of St. Thomas, and the State of Minnesota for their support and participation throughout this effort."

374Water will continue to provide updates on the St. Cloud pilot program, campaign performance results, and the development of follow-on mobile deployments as they become available.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-completes-600-000-waste-destruction-services-in-st.-cloud-mn-1220590