Company Ranked 11th on the 2026 TSX30 with Share Price Appreciation of 666% Over the Three Years Ended June 30, 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2026 TSX30, the Toronto Stock Exchange's annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on the Exchange, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period. The Company ranked 11th on this year's list, with dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 666% for the three years ended June 30, 2026. Over the same period, Andean added approximately C$759 million in market value on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated: "Being named to the 2026 TSX30 is a tremendous recognition of the value our team has created for shareholders over the past three years. This recognition reflects the transformation of Andean in recent years, the strength of our two producing assets - San Bartolome in Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in California - and our disciplined focus on operational excellence, balance sheet strength and free cash flow generation.

With a strengthened financial position and our planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to applicable approvals, we believe Andean is well positioned to build on this momentum and continue creating long-term value for shareholders.

I am also especially proud of, and would like to give recognition to, our teams across Andean whose commitment and hard work have been fundamental in achieving the progress we have made."

About the TSX30

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Established in 2019, the program recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth and performance and showcases how Canada's capital markets enable high-growth companies to scale globally and deliver value to investors.

The 2026 TSX30 delivered the strongest average returns since the program launched, with average dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 785% - nearly double the 431% achieved by the 2025 list. Collectively, this year's TSX30 companies represent more than C$252 billion in total market capitalization, having added more than C$225 billion in market value over the three-year performance period.

For more information about the TSX30 and the full 2026 rankings, please visit tsx.com/tsx30.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Mojave, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Company's ability to continue building on its momentum and to deliver long-term value to shareholders; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, including its ambition to become a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer; the advancement of exploration, development and growth opportunities; and the potential listing of the Company's common shares on the NYSE, including the timing, approval and expected benefits thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives and growth plans; that there is no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties, and that the Company's assets continue to operate consistent with expectations; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals, including in connection with a potential listing on the NYSE; and that there are no material adverse changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates or general economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated operational difficulties; risks related to commodity price volatility and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, including the volatility of the Bolivian boliviano; risks associated with capital markets conditions; risks relating to obtaining local community, governmental or regulatory approvals, including in connection with a potential listing on the NYSE; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the global economic environment; and the other risk factors described in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Past performance, including the share price and market capitalization performance over the three-year period reflected in the Company's TSX30 ranking, is not indicative of future results.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313496