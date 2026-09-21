Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2026) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brenda Dayton as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective September 21, 2026.

Ms. Dayton is an accomplished investor relations and corporate communications professional with extensive experience in the mining and natural resources sector. She joins Andean from Bunker Hill Mining Corp., where she served as Vice President, Investor Relations. Earlier in her career, Ms. Dayton held senior corporate affairs and investor relations roles with Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., the former owner and operator of the Golden Queen mine, giving her first-hand familiarity with one of Andean's core producing assets. Her prior experience also includes senior communications and investor relations roles with Ivanhoe Mines, Sunward Resources, GR Silver Mining and Japan Gold.

Ms. Dayton will lead Andean's investor relations activities and serve as the primary contact for shareholders, institutional investors, analysts and the broader investment community.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to welcome Brenda to Andean. Brenda brings a strong combination of investor relations, strategic communications and capital markets experience, along with a deep understanding of the mining sector. Her experience and relationships will be valuable in further strengthening our engagement with the investment community and communicating the Company's progress and long-term value proposition."

"I am excited to be joining Andean at such an important time in the Company's growth," said Ms. Dayton. "Andean has established a strong platform, with producing assets, a solid financial position and significant opportunities for organic and strategic growth. I look forward to working with the management team and Board to broaden awareness of the Company's strategy, strengthen relationships with existing and prospective shareholders, and effectively communicate Andean's progress to the investment community."

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Mojave, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving its ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Company's growth strategy and its ability to execute on that strategy; the Company's opportunities for organic and strategic growth; the expected contributions of Ms. Dayton and the Company's investor relations activities; and the Company's ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives and growth plans; that there is no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties, and that the Company's assets continue to operate consistent with expectations; and that there are no material adverse changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates or general economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated operational difficulties; risks related to commodity price volatility and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, including the volatility of the Bolivian boliviano; risks associated with capital markets conditions; risks relating to obtaining local community, governmental or regulatory approvals; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the global economic environment; and the other risk factors described in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315115