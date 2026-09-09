New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, nuclear fuel cycle capabilities and nuclear transportation solutions, today announced that it has appointed Marilyn Diaz as its Director of Fuel Facilities Operations.

Ms. Diaz is an experienced industry leader with a robust background in regulatory and policy matters. She joins NANO Nuclear after serving more than seventeen years at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), where she most recently served as Acting Deputy Division Director in the Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation, leading a multidisciplinary team of more than 60 engineers and scientists supporting advanced and operating reactor licensing. Ms. Diaz previously served as Chief of Staff and Technical Assistant to NRC Commissioner Annie Caputo, advising on regulatory and policy matters, including the development of the NRC's regulatory framework for advanced nuclear reactors and fusion technologies. Throughout her NRC career, she held leadership and technical positions spanning reactor regulation, nuclear fuel facilities, advanced nuclear fuels, and materials licensing.

Ms. Diaz is expected to leverage her significant regulatory knowledge and experience within the NRC to assist NANO Nuclear in its continuing plan to vertically integrate across key aspects of the nuclear supply chain. She joins three other former senior NRC employees at NANO Nuclear to augment the Company's regulatory and industry expertise.

"I am delighted to join NANO Nuclear as I take my first professional steps outside of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission," said Marilyn Diaz, Director of Fuel Facilities Operations of NANO Nuclear Energy. "Throughout my tenure at the NRC, ensuring that public health and safety remained at the forefront of my work was a constant priority, and I am grateful for the opportunity to now apply that experience toward shaping NANO Nuclear's expansion across the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle."





Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Appoints Marilyn Diaz as its Director of Fuel Facilities Operations.

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Particularly, earlier in her career with the NRC, Marilyn served in multiple supervisory roles, leading technical and licensing activities for uranium conversion, enrichment, and fuel fabrication facilities, as well as nuclear material transportation systems She holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico and an M.S. in Environmental Health Sciences and Policy from George Washington University.

"As our reactor technology continues to advance, NANO Nuclear remains focused on strengthening our leadership and management teams across key aspects of the nuclear fuel cycle, and Marilyn's appointment as our Director of Fuel Facilities Operations is a major endorsement of NANO Nuclear's capabilities and future," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. "We are pleased to welcome her to the team and believe she will play a key role in positioning our company for long-term achievement of our mission."

In her role as Director of Fuel Facilities Operations, Ms. Diaz will oversee NANO Nuclear's strategic expansion across the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle. Drawing on her extensive background in nuclear regulation, policy, and licensing, she will lead NANO Nuclear's efforts to help strengthen the nation's nuclear fuel and enrichment capabilities, with a particular focus on reinforcing the domestic fuel supply chain and positioning NANO Nuclear as a key contributor to U.S. energy security.

"We have always believed that access to nuclear fuel, and the logistics of supplying that demand, is one of the key pillars of the entire nuclear energy space and our vertical integration strategy which requires deep technical and regulatory expertise to tie together," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy. "That is why attracting some of the best talent in the world to our leadership team remains a priority, and Marilyn's appointment underscores our continued commitment to that effort. In her new role, Marilyn will help oversee NANO Nuclear's growing presence across the nuclear fuel cycle with a specific focus on the fuel conversion and de-conversion segments. We believe her experience will strengthen how we plan for and execute the next phase of growth to support our long-term vision for the nation's energy security."

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include the proprietary KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, "ZEUS", a portable solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world and provides nuclear engineering and materials transport services in the U.S. and globally. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events that may impact our expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aim," "goal," "explore," "seek," "believe," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning about the future, although forward-looking statements may be denoted by other terms. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits of Ms. Diaz joining the Company, as well as the Company's vertical integration and other operational plans and goals. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions; (ii) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology; (iii) our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan; (iv) uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology within the timelines we anticipate, if ever; (v) the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including those of the DOE and NRC and those associated with the ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation; and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a developing business in a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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