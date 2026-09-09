IMU's HD Immunology platform will advance Eurofins Transplant Genomics' clinical development programmes focused on immunosuppression and transplant outcomes

IMU Biosciences, a biotechnology company using its High Definition ("HD") Immunology platform to decode the immune system and transform how we understand, diagnose, and treat disease, and Eurofins Transplant Genomics, a leading provider of laboratory services focused on post-transplant monitoring, today announced a licensing agreement that gives Eurofins Transplant Genomics exclusive access to IMU's proprietary HD Immunology platform for transplant-related clinical development programmes.

IMU Biosciences' partnership with Eurofins Transplant Genomics may expand the company's high-throughput immunophenotyping capabilities globally and offers the potential to develop new clinical applications that support more personalised treatment and management of transplant recipients.

Suboptimal immunosuppression remains one of the most persistent challenges in solid organ transplant medicine, contributing to chronic rejection and premature graft loss for hundreds of thousands of recipients worldwide. Despite advances in short-term survival, long-term graft outcomes have stagnated for decades, underscoring the urgent need for better tools to guide immunosuppression management.

IMU's HD Immunology platform combines HD multi-omic analysis with machine learning analytics to measure the immune system in unprecedented detail, generating over 100 million immune data points in real time from a single blood sample. These individual immune profiles are then interpreted against IMU's immune dataset, one of the largest of its kind built on unrivalled access to patient samples and population-wide clinical data, to identify novel, predictive immune signatures for downstream translation and clinical deployment.

IMU and Eurofins Transplant Genomics expect to share further updates as the programme progresses.

John Baker, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at IMU Biosciences said: "The immune system plays a key role in the overwhelming majority of diseases, yet it is not being measured at the resolution or scale that modern clinical development demands. Integrating our HD Immunology platform into Eurofins Transplant Genomics' existing capabilities brings high-resolution, high-throughput immune profiling to one of the most established translational and clinical development networks in the world. Our partnership with Eurofins Transplant Genomics is a demonstration of how IMU is able to work with leading partners to establish HD Immunology as the gold standard of immune biology."

About IMU Biosciences

IMU Biosciences is using its HD Immunology platform to decode the immune system at unprecedented resolution, speed, and scale to pioneer a paradigm shift in how we understand, diagnose and treat disease.

Founded by experimental immunologists and computational biologists with over a decade of expertise from the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London, IMU combines deep immune profiling from small blood samples with population scale immune reference data and AI analysis as it builds the world's largest immune dataset.

The HD Immunology platform uses a simple blood sample to measure the immune system in unprecedented detail to help clinical, pharma and biotech partners interpret immune biology with greater resolution and predict clinical outcomes earlier, while also establishing a universal standard for immune profiling to fuel discoveries.

IMU is applying its platform across a broad range of immune-mediated diseases and therapeutic contexts, with active programmes in stem cell and bone marrow transplantation, solid organ transplantation, and immuno-oncology. To learn more, visit www.imubiosciences.com.

About Eurofins Transplant Genomics

Eurofins Transplant Genomics is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Learn more about the company at www.transplantgenomics.com.

Eurofins Transplant Genomics is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit eurofins.com.

The collaboration is focused on research and clinical development activities. Any future diagnostic applications arising from the collaboration would be subject to further development, validation, and applicable regulatory requirements.

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Contacts:

Enquiries

IMU Biosciences

Dr John Baker, Chief Executive

john@imubiosciences.com



FTI Consulting Media for IMU Biosciences

Ben Atwell, Ciara Martin, Lucy Molloy

imubiosciences@fticonsulting.com



Eurofins Transplant Genomics

Chris McCloskey, President

Chris.McCloskey@tgi.eurofinsus.com