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WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
09.09.26 | 14:02
185,50 Euro
+2,09 % +3,80
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
Europa 50
Eurozone 50
TecDAX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
185,46185,5214:17
185,46185,5214:17
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
95 Leser
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HR Path Strengthens SAP SuccessFactors Expertise as tts digital HR experts Joins the Group

HR Path, a global leader in Human Resources, announces the acquisition of tts digital HR experts GmbH, a specialist in SAP SuccessFactors and SAP HCM consulting, implementation and application management. The addition strengthens HR Path's SAP SuccessFactors capabilities, expands its delivery capacity and further reinforces its presence across the DACH region.

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a presence in 34 countries and a team of over 2,900 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

HR Path is extending its growth and presence in the DACH region, further strengthening its position as a partner for the digital transformation of businesses. Following the successful integration of Gaius HR in 2020 and Fischer Group International, FGI, from Hamburg into the HR Path Group in 2022, the company continued to expand its presence and consulting expertise in Germany with the acquisition of Talent at Work GmbH, TaW, from Munich in 2025. In July 2025, HR Path strengthened its presence in payroll outsourcing in the German market. In Switzerland, HR Path also reinforced its HR-IT and SAP capabilities with the acquisition of smahrt consulting AG in 2025, while becoming the first Workday Value-Added Reseller in the DACH region. The addition of tts digital HR experts marks another important step in this regional growth journey, strengthening HR Path's SAP SuccessFactors, SAP HCM and HR Application Management capabilities across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Founded in 2008 as part of the tts group, tts digital HR experts has built deep expertise in SAP SuccessFactors and SAP HCM, supporting organizations with strategic HR technology consulting, implementation and ongoing HR Application Management. With teams in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Romania, the company brings long-standing SAP expertise and additional delivery capacity for both regional and international transformation projects.

The combination closely aligns with HR Path's Advise, Implementation and Outsource model. tts digital HR experts adds specialized SAP SuccessFactors capabilities across the full HR technology lifecycle, while HR Path provides a broader international network, complementary HR expertise and the scale to support increasingly global client requirements.

Media Contact: Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-strengthens-sap-successfactors-expertise-as-tts-digital-hr-experts-joins-the-group-302872445.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.