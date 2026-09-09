

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 16-year low of 1.2370 against the Australian dollar and a 9-month low of 89.56 against the yen, from early highs of 1.2321 and 90.15, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 1-week lows of 0.5830 and 1.9938 from early highs of 0.5866 and 1.9838, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.25 against the aussie, 88.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback and 2.00 against the euro.



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