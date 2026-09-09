SL Green Realty Corp: SL Green Announces Sale of 110 Greene Street for $226 Million

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell 110 Greene Street in SoHo to Natora Group for $226.0 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and generate approximately $216.0 million of net cash proceeds that will be used to repay unsecured corporate debt.

"Our team executed a successful leasing strategy at 110 Greene, bringing the building to full occupancy at market-leading rents," said Harrison Sitomer, President and Chief Investment Officer of SL Green. "This transaction further signifies the depth of domestic and international buyers in the market across varying property types."

Located in the heart of SoHo between Prince and Spring Streets, 110 Greene Street is a 13-story, 223,000-square-foot Class A office building with four exposures and frontages on both Greene and Mercer Streets. The property offers tenants convenient access to SoHo's shopping, restaurants and nightlife, as well as 11 subway lines, and is home to Balenciaga's New York flagship store.

Gary Phillips, Will Silverman and Carly Shoulberg of Eastdil Secured advised SL Green on the transaction.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2026, SL Green held interests in 54 buildings totaling 30.6 million square feet, which included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet and 1.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments, and managed 4 buildings totaling 0.9 million square feet owned by third parties.

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