

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has warned Ford Motor Company against its embrace of Chinese technology and manufacturing due to national security concerns.



In a letter to Ford CEO Jim Farley, Secretary Duffy noted that skilled American workers are suffering as Ford continues to manufacture vehicles with Chinese companies abroad instead of building in the U.S.



The letter highlights several recent actions by Ford that increase its dependence on China.



Ford continues to use licensed technology from Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. at its BlueOval Battery Park facility in Marshall, Michigan. CATL is on the Department of War's list of banned companies.



Ford and Chinese automotive company Geely Auto are in a new partnership to jointly manufacture low- and zero-emission vehicles at Ford's factory in Valencia, Spain.



The letter also refers to Ford's decision to delay reshoring of some Lincoln models until 2030 which leaves the company reliant on China for several years to come.



'When a company intentionally chooses to deepen operational dependencies on strategic competitors, it fails to act as the reliable partner the American public and this DOT require,' said Secretary Duffy. 'Iconic American companies, like Ford, are also expected to out-innovate competitors. To that end, they need to chart clear paths to technological self-reliance,' the letter says.



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