

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Orion180 Insurance Group (OIG), on Wednesday launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of Class A common stock.



The company plans to offer 20 million shares at an expected price of $15 to $17 per share, implying gross proceeds of $300 million to $340 million.



The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker OIG.



Underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 3 million additional shares.



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