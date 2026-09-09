Common stock scheduled to resume trading on Monday, September 14, 2026, under the symbol "BURU"

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURUD) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today announced that, following notification from NYSE Regulation, trading in the Company's common stock is scheduled to resume on NYSE American on Monday, September 14, 2026, under the ticker symbol "BURU."

The Company's common stock will continue to use CUSIP number 67021W509. The resumption follows NUBURU's 1-for-40 reverse stock split, which became effective on September 1, 2026, as part of the Company's efforts to address the low-selling-price issue cited in NYSE American's July 17, 2026 trading suspension.

"Resuming trading on NYSE American is an important milestone for NUBURU and our shareholders," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU. "We appreciate our shareholders' patience and continued support throughout this process. Our focus remains on executing our dual-use Defense Security strategy, developing our operating businesses and converting commercial opportunities into orders, revenue and long-term shareholder value."

Information for Stockholders

NUBURU's common stock is currently quoted on the OTC Pink Market under the temporary post-split symbol "BURUD." Upon resumption of trading on NYSE American, the common stock will trade under "BURU." Stockholders are not expected to be required to take any action solely in connection with the resumption of trading. Investors with questions about the processing of their holdings should contact their bank, broker or the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer Trust Company.

About NUBURU, Inc.

NUBURU, Inc. (OTC Pink: BURUD) is a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company developing software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled capabilities for defense and security, critical infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. Its strategy includes directed-energy and non-kinetic effects, EW/CEMA, defense mobility, operational-resilience software and advanced deployable manufacturing.

For more information, visit https://ir.nuburu.net/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the scheduled resumption of trading on NYSE American, the trading symbol and related market processing; NUBURU's transformation plan and operating strategy; the development and integration of its operating businesses; the conversion of commercial opportunities into orders and revenue; and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including delays or changes in the scheduled resumption of trading or related market processing; failure to satisfy applicable continued listing requirements; liquidity and market-price volatility; execution and integration risks; customer, government-procurement, supply-chain and regulatory risks; operating losses, negative cash flow, substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, financing needs and dilution; and other risks described in NUBURU's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909104020/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations ir@nuburu.net Media press@nuburu.net www.nuburu.net