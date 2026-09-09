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WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Andela Named an OpenAI Select Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela, the AI-native talent and services platform helping enterprises adopt and deliver AI at scale, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Andela will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, use Codex to build more AI-native engineering workflows, and use ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Andela brings the workforce capability, engineering capacity, and solution delivery needed to put those technologies to work across the enterprise.

"Right now, a lot of companies have access to AI. The opportunity is what happens next," said Carrol Chang, CEO of Andela. "The companies that get this right will build the skills and workflows to use AI well, and the engineering capacity to put it into real work. That's how you get from adoption to solutions that actually create value. As an OpenAI Select Partner, we'll help enterprises do that at scale."

Andela partners with 650+ leading enterprises across North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including GitHub, Mastercard, and WPP, helping them build and scale technical teams, deliver AI solutions, and strengthen AI capability through assessment and applied learning.

Looking ahead, Andela will deepen its work with OpenAI to help enterprises across four connected areas: building Codex agentic fluency across engineering teams, activating high-value AI workflows, adding OpenAI-fluent engineering capacity, and delivering OpenAI-native solutions that take defined priorities from roadmap to production.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: http://andela.com/openai-partner

About Andela
Andela is an AI-native data and services company, powering AI transformation for global enterprises. By combining continuous assessment and always-on upskilling, Andela is the human layer that helps enterprises hire and deploy AI engineers at scale, build AI solutions, and assess and upskill teams on emerging technologies. Andela's diverse talent ecosystem spans over 135 countries and is highly skilled in advanced technologies to support Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineering, and more. The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard, and Mindshare.

Media Contact:
press@andela.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/andela-named-an-openai-select-partner-302873317.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.