Andela Named an OpenAI Select Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela, the AI-native talent and services platform helping enterprises adopt and deliver AI at scale, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Andela will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, use Codex to build more AI-native engineering workflows, and use ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Andela brings the workforce capability, engineering capacity, and solution delivery needed to put those technologies to work across the enterprise.

"Right now, a lot of companies have access to AI. The opportunity is what happens next," said Carrol Chang, CEO of Andela. "The companies that get this right will build the skills and workflows to use AI well, and the engineering capacity to put it into real work. That's how you get from adoption to solutions that actually create value. As an OpenAI Select Partner, we'll help enterprises do that at scale."

Andela partners with 650+ leading enterprises across North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including GitHub, Mastercard, and WPP, helping them build and scale technical teams, deliver AI solutions, and strengthen AI capability through assessment and applied learning.

Looking ahead, Andela will deepen its work with OpenAI to help enterprises across four connected areas: building Codex agentic fluency across engineering teams, activating high-value AI workflows, adding OpenAI-fluent engineering capacity, and delivering OpenAI-native solutions that take defined priorities from roadmap to production.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: http://andela.com/openai-partner

About Andela

Andela is an AI-native data and services company, powering AI transformation for global enterprises. By combining continuous assessment and always-on upskilling, Andela is the human layer that helps enterprises hire and deploy AI engineers at scale, build AI solutions, and assess and upskill teams on emerging technologies. Andela's diverse talent ecosystem spans over 135 countries and is highly skilled in advanced technologies to support Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineering, and more. The world's best brands trust Andela, including GitHub, Mastercard, and Mindshare.

Media Contact:

press@andela.com

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