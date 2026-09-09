

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Persisting hostilities in the Middle East lifted crude oil prices further, pushing bond yields higher and dampening global market sentiment. The energy price shock renewed concerns about a rate hike by the Federal Reserve, ahead of key data releases from the U.S. related to producer price inflation on Thursday and consumer price inflation on Friday.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve on September 16 at 62.4 percent, versus 59.4 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading way below the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note ahead of European Central Bank's interest rate decision on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note. The six-currency Dollar Index has slipped below the flatline. Ten-year sovereign bond yields mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading with gains of more than 2 percent. Gold has added more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,467.40, down 0.61% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,647.70, down 0.34% Germany's DAX at 25,575.50, down 1.61% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,689.30, down 1.13% France's CAC 40 at 8,151.57, down 2.00% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,283.95, down 2.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,146.00, down 0.19% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,911.40, down 0.11% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,951.51, up 0.28% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,274.96, down 0.17% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,051.64, up 1.40%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 98.65, down 0.14% EUR/USD at 1.1643, up 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.3561, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 153.34, down 0.41% USD/CHF at 0.8083, down 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.7221, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.812%, up 0.17% Germany at 3.4144%, up 1.70% France at 4.298%, up 1.80% U.K. at 5.2326%, up 1.06% Japan at 2.887%, down 0.76%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $100.79, up 2.93% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $95.55, up 2.71% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,450.85, up 0.27% Silver Futures (Dec) at $66.95, down 0.08%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $79,073.30, up 0.82% Ethereum at $2,494.29, up 0.80% BNB at $750.00, down 0.88% XRP at $1.42, up 2.15% Solana at $103.89, up 1.02%



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