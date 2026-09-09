Netcracker Technology Secures Three Frost & Sullivan 2026 Honors for Excellence in OSS/BSS Innovation and Leadership

Recognitions across global technology innovation, satellite OSS/BSS product leadership, and Asia-Pacific company performance underscore Netcracker Technology's continued leadership in transforming telecom operations through AI-driven innovation and customer-centric solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communications service providers navigate increasingly complex networks, rising customer expectations, and rapid AI adoption, the need for intelligent, scalable OSS/BSS technology has never been greater. In helping shape this next era of telecom transformation, Netcracker Technology has earned three 2026 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions for its leadership in technology innovation, satellite OSS/BSS, and the Asia-Pacific market. The recognitions underscore Netcracker Technology's ability to translate advanced technology into measurable business value while helping service providers modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Netcracker Technology excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving market demand while executing with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "With over 30 years of experience delivering robust, scalable technology in the telecoms industry, Netcracker Technology ensures high availability and long-term operational sustainability, allowing satellite operators to future-proof their infrastructure, ensure seamless customer experiences, and manage complex, multi-orbit networks with high performance," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital transformation, AI-driven automation, and customer-centric innovation, Netcracker Technology continues to strengthen its position as an execution-led strategic partner and premier architect for telecom digital transformations. In APAC, the company helps CSPs convert technological modernization into bottom-line profitability through market-ready solutions, while its acquisition of CSG further expands its global footprint and enhances its customer engagement, monetization capabilities, and technology portfolio.

Innovation is central to Netcracker Technology's approach. Its solutions help CSPs integrate agentic AI and GenAI into mobile networks to automate operations, improve customer experience, and generate measurable business ROI. Its multi-agent platform enables in-process automation and independent workflow execution, helping CSPs reduce operational expenditure and drive growth. By embedding agentic AI across its platforms, Netcracker enables CSPs to move from reactive service handling toward predictive lifecycle management designed to maximize customer lifetime value and reduce churn.

Netcracker Technology's customer focus is particularly evident in its Digital Satellite Solution, which addresses unique and unmet needs across the evolving satellite services industry. Combining deep technical expertise, a strong track record, scalable technology, and a focus on customer success, the solution enables satellite operators to manage complex multi-orbit networks while supporting high availability, operational sustainability, and seamless customer experiences.

Frost & Sullivan commends Netcracker Technology for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, technology innovation, execution, and market responsiveness. Its vision and customer-first approach are helping shape the future of OSS/BSS and satellite services while delivering tangible value to CSPs across global markets.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices awards to companies that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The awards recognize forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries.

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About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com

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