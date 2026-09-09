Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853675 | ISIN: JP3733000008 | Ticker-Symbol: NEC1
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 15:16
24,980 Euro
-2,19 % -0,560
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,82025,06015:31
24,82025,00015:32
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netcracker Technology Secures Three Frost & Sullivan 2026 Honors for Excellence in OSS/BSS Innovation and Leadership

Recognitions across global technology innovation, satellite OSS/BSS product leadership, and Asia-Pacific company performance underscore Netcracker Technology's continued leadership in transforming telecom operations through AI-driven innovation and customer-centric solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communications service providers navigate increasingly complex networks, rising customer expectations, and rapid AI adoption, the need for intelligent, scalable OSS/BSS technology has never been greater. In helping shape this next era of telecom transformation, Netcracker Technology has earned three 2026 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions for its leadership in technology innovation, satellite OSS/BSS, and the Asia-Pacific market. The recognitions underscore Netcracker Technology's ability to translate advanced technology into measurable business value while helping service providers modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Netcracker Technology excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving market demand while executing with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "With over 30 years of experience delivering robust, scalable technology in the telecoms industry, Netcracker Technology ensures high availability and long-term operational sustainability, allowing satellite operators to future-proof their infrastructure, ensure seamless customer experiences, and manage complex, multi-orbit networks with high performance," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital transformation, AI-driven automation, and customer-centric innovation, Netcracker Technology continues to strengthen its position as an execution-led strategic partner and premier architect for telecom digital transformations. In APAC, the company helps CSPs convert technological modernization into bottom-line profitability through market-ready solutions, while its acquisition of CSG further expands its global footprint and enhances its customer engagement, monetization capabilities, and technology portfolio.

Innovation is central to Netcracker Technology's approach. Its solutions help CSPs integrate agentic AI and GenAI into mobile networks to automate operations, improve customer experience, and generate measurable business ROI. Its multi-agent platform enables in-process automation and independent workflow execution, helping CSPs reduce operational expenditure and drive growth. By embedding agentic AI across its platforms, Netcracker enables CSPs to move from reactive service handling toward predictive lifecycle management designed to maximize customer lifetime value and reduce churn.

Netcracker Technology's customer focus is particularly evident in its Digital Satellite Solution, which addresses unique and unmet needs across the evolving satellite services industry. Combining deep technical expertise, a strong track record, scalable technology, and a focus on customer success, the solution enables satellite operators to manage complex multi-orbit networks while supporting high availability, operational sustainability, and seamless customer experiences.

Frost & Sullivan commends Netcracker Technology for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, technology innovation, execution, and market responsiveness. Its vision and customer-first approach are helping shape the future of OSS/BSS and satellite services while delivering tangible value to CSPs across global markets.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices awards to companies that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The awards recognize forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +91- 9953764546
E: Lindsey.Whitaker@Frost.com

About Netcracker Technology
Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

Media Contact
Anita Karvé
Netcracker Technology
MediaGroup@Netcracker.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netcracker-technology-secures-three-frost--sullivan-2026-honors-for-excellence-in-ossbss-innovation-and-leadership-302873546.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.