Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Launches C-ScrubVet in the UK, Advancing into the $69 Billion Global Animal Health Market

First orders received for the Company's veterinary antimicrobial line, which will be marketed under the brand name C-ScrubVet

Formulated for dogs, cats, horses, companion and large animals , and supplied in a 500ml pump-dispenser bottle

Sales have commenced in the United Kingdom , with additional European markets to follow from Q4 2026

Multichannel strategy initially focused on e-commerce, with planned expansion into pet store chains and veterinary clinics

Certified under European standards EN 1656 and EN 1657 for bactericidal and fungicidal activity in veterinary use

Manufactured in-house at Cana Laboratories' EU GMP-licensed, EMA-certified facility, consistent with the Company's vertically integrated model

Extends the C-Scrub franchise beyond human healthcare , addressing the $69 billion global animal health market

Expected to be one of several catalysts supporting the Company's previously issued 2029 guidance of $200.6 million in revenue, $44.2 million in adjusted EBITDA and $31 million in net income

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that it has received its first orders for its veterinary antimicrobial line, which will be marketed under the brand name C-ScrubVet.

C-ScrubVet Wash 4% CHDG is a veterinary antimicrobial cleanser containing 4% chlorhexidine digluconate, effective against bacteria, fungi and enveloped viruses. It is formulated for dogs, cats, horses, companion and large animals, and is supplied as a biocide for external use in a 500ml pump-dispenser bottle. The product is certified under European standards EN 1656 and EN 1657 for bactericidal and fungicidal activity in veterinary use.

The Company expects the line to benefit from a number of operational advantages:

Established formulation - C-ScrubVet builds on the Company's existing C-Scrub Wash 4% platform

In-house manufacturing - production takes place at Cana Laboratories, the Company's EU GMP-licensed and EMA-certified facility in Athens

Existing quality and regulatory infrastructure - certification, testing and quality systems are shared across the wider C-Scrub range

Brand recognition - the line extends an established brand with existing commercial relationships

Market Opportunity

The global animal health market is estimated at approximately $69 billion, with companion animal care the fastest-growing segment. According to Grand View Research, the market is projected to grow from $75.3 billion in 2026 to $156 billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11%.

C-ScrubVet extends the C-Scrub franchise beyond human healthcare, where the formulation is already established across e-commerce, retail and, following EN 12791 certification in April 2026, hospital and surgical settings. Cosmos Health joins established players in the category, which include Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco and Virbac, entering as a vertically integrated participant with in-house EU GMP-licensed and EMA-certified manufacturing and an established, EN-certified formulation already in commercial use.

The C-ScrubVet launch adds a new growth channel alongside Cosmos Health's core pharmaceutical and nutraceutical business, which delivered record fiscal year 2025 revenue of $65.27 million, up 20% year-over-year, and continued double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2026. C-ScrubVet is expected to be one of several catalysts supporting the Company's previously issued 2029 guidance of $200.6 million in revenue, $44.2 million in adjusted EBITDA and $31.0 million in net income.

Distribution Strategy

Cosmos Health is pursuing a phased, multi-channel rollout for C-ScrubVet, beginning in the United Kingdom:

United Kingdom first, Europe to follow - sales have commenced in the United Kingdom, with additional European markets targeted from Q4 2026

E-commerce-led launch - initial sales are being conducted through e-commerce platforms, providing immediate market access and early visibility on demand ahead of a wider retail rollout

Retail and clinical expansion - planned expansion into established pet store chains, veterinary practices and clinics is intended to convert early e-commerce traction into recurring distribution

Established commercial infrastructure - the distribution relationships and logistics already in place across the wider C-Scrub range are expected to support a faster route to market than a standalone brand launch

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Earlier this year we announced our entry into animal health. Today we are commercializing our product under the C-ScrubVet brand. This takes a formulation we already own and manufacture, and puts it in front of an entirely new customer base - pet owners, veterinary practices and equine and livestock operations - in a market worth $69 billion globally. Launching first in the United Kingdom, where C-Scrub is already established, gives us an efficient entry point, and we intend to move into additional markets and channels across Europe in Q4 2026. It is the pattern we want to repeat: extend proven, certified products into adjacent categories where we already have the manufacturing capability."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-launches-c-scrubvet-in-the-uk-advancing-into-the-69-bil-1218535