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WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
09.09.26 | 17:23
132,60 Euro
-1,49 % -2,00
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Pharma
Aktienmarkt
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MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,20133,4017:39
132,25133,2517:39
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 16:06 Uhr
249 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PostEra's Fertility programs acquired by EMD Serono, Inc.

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PostEra, a biotechnology company specializing in artificial intelligence for small molecule drug discovery and reproductive endocrinology, today announced that EMD Serono, Inc., the Healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada, has acquired two of PostEra's programs directed at fertility indications.

Over the last 2 years PostEra has used its AI platform, Proton, to develop novel small molecule treatments in Women's Health and Fertility; large markets almost entirely dependent on injectable medications, with unmet needs around patient convenience that need to be addressed by today's biopharma industry.

Within Fertility, Proton was used to develop a series of novel Follicle-Stimulating Hormone Receptor (FSHR) agonists for ovarian stimulation in IVF. In parallel, PostEra also developed novel small molecule agonists of the Luteinizing Hormone/Choriogonadotropin Receptor (LHCGR) for male infertility and ovulation trigger in IVF. Standalone, the LHCGR agonist has shown the potential in preclinical studies to offer an oral alternative to injectable hCG regimens used for selected male infertility patients. A combination of the FSHR and the LHCGR agonists could potentially transform the current IVF protocol from injections to an all-oral regimen; a step-change in treatment for women undergoing IVF.

EMD Serono has acquired PostEra's FSHR and LHCGR agonist programs. Following completion of the transaction, EMD Serono will assume sole responsibility for the continued development and potential commercialization of the programs worldwide. Both programs are currently in preclinical development, and their safety and efficacy in humans have not been established.

"We view this transaction as validation of both the very real opportunity in Women's Health and reproductive endocrinology and also of the strength of our Proton platform in delivering high quality clinical candidates against challenging targets. Both FSHR and LHCGR are targets which have been validated by biologics, but over the past few decades there has been little progress in drugging them with orally bioavailable small molecules. Our work in FSHR and LHCGR is a clear benchmark of how the Proton platform can move the needle in challenging medicinal chemistry, and unlock a new era in fertility treatments.", said Dr. Lee, PostEra's Chief Scientific Officer.

"Our AI benchmark at PostEra has always been high quality chemical matter. We judge ourselves not simply on whether we can beat a metric, or top a leaderboard, but can we actually develop promising novel therapies that have the potential to help human health. For our Fertility pipeline, we are so pleased that EMD Serono, Inc. a globally-recognized player in this space will take these programs forward", added Aaron Morris, PostEra's Chief Executive Officer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/posteras-fertility-programs-acquired-by-emd-serono-inc-302872651.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.