Bittium Oyj: Inside information: The Danish Defence Forces join the framework agreement signed by Bittium Corporation's subsidiary Bittium Wireless Ltd. with the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces

Bittium Corporation

Inside Information



Inside information: The Danish Defence Forces join the framework agreement signed by Bittium Corporation's subsidiary Bittium Wireless Ltd. with the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release on 9 September 2026, at 4.20 pm (CEST+1)

The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation DALO has joined the framework agreement on command-and-control systems concluded in November 2025 between Finland, Sweden and Bittium Wireless Ltd., a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation. Going forward, the three Nordic countries will be able to procure tactical communications solutions under common contractual terms. On November 5, 2025, the agreement was signed by the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration FMV, and Bittium Wireless Ltd.

Nordic forces train together, plan their operations together and are increasingly expected to operate more closely together. With Denmark joining Finland and Sweden under the same framework agreement, the participating countries strengthen the foundation for interoperable command-and-control capabilities from the outset. Common procurement terms support secure and reliable information sharing across national forces and help make compatibility an integral part of future tactical communications capabilities.

"As Nordic defence cooperation intensifies, the importance of interoperability becomes even more pronounced. The framework agreement helps lay the foundation for the long-term, secure development of command-and-control system capabilities across different countries in a way that supports operational needs," says Major General Tero Ylitalo, Director of the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command.

The framework agreement was drafted from the outset to allow other countries participating in Nordic defence cooperation to join it at a later stage. When Finland and Sweden signed the agreement in November, Denmark and Norway were named as potential participating countries.

"Denmark is pleased to be a part of the increasing shared efforts with Finland and Sweden in digitalizing the Armed Forces. Joining a common framework with them is the practical expression of that. It shortens the gap between deciding to work together and being able to do so," says Ulrich Baltzer Garde, Head of Communication Section, Business Area C4ISR at Land Division, Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization.

The agreement enables the procurement of Bittium's tactical communications systems and products, software-defined radios, and secure software and phones, together with related spare parts, services, and support. It covers products and services that provide common situational awareness, communications, intelligence, and decision-making support for command-and-control operations and troop leadership. The agreement also enables joint product development between the participating countries and Bittium. It is valid for ten years from its signing in November 2025, after which it will automatically continue for one year at a time.

"When Finland and Sweden signed this agreement last November, the aim from the outset was to create one Nordic communications solution instead of separate national solutions. DALO joining the cooperation supports this goal," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security, and continues: "Every country that joins the agreement makes it more meaningful also for the countries already involved. This is exceptional in defence procurement, and that is precisely why the agreement was structured this way."

The modern, software-defined Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network and the related software-defined Bittium Tough SDR radios have been developed in cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces. In addition to Finland, Bittium's solutions are in use in four other European countries as part of their national defence command-and-control systems as well as part of several weapon system providers solutions, such as air defence systems. Pilot projects are also ongoing in several other countries.



In Oulu, Finland, on 9 September 2026,

Petri Toljamo

CEO

Bittium Corporation

Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Bittium Defence & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defence(a)bittium.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

Bittium Defence & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defence & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defence forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO Restricted levels.

In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defence & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

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