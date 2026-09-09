BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.: BioMarin Announces Positive Results of Phase 3 VOXZOGO (vosoritide) Study in Hypochondroplasia Published in NEJM Evidence

Detailed Phase 3 CANOPY-HCH-3 data in children living with hypochondroplasia also featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) 2026 Annual Meeting

VOXZOGO demonstrated statistically significant improvements across multiple measures of growth, including annualized growth velocity, standing height, height Z-score and arm span

BioMarin recently submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA to support expanding treatment with VOXZOGO to include children with hypochondroplasia

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced new data from the Phase 3 CANOPY-HCH-3 study evaluating VOXZOGO® (vosoritide) in children with hypochondroplasia were published in New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) Evidence and presented at the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) 2026 Annual Meeting. The data included new results on the magnitude of benefit seen in children receiving VOXZOGO, including statistically significant improvements in annualized growth velocity (AGV), standing height, height Z-score and arm span after 52 weeks, with safety findings consistent with the established profile of VOXZOGO in achondroplasia.

The CANOPY-HCH-3 study showed that treatment with VOXZOGO led to a statistically significant improvement in AGV compared with placebo after 52 weeks, meeting the study's primary endpoint (least squares [LS] mean difference of 2.33 cm/year; p<0.0001). Children treated with VOXZOGO also showed significant improvements in standing height (LS mean difference of 2.35 cm; p<0.0001), height Z-score (LS mean difference of 0.39 standard deviation score; p<0.0001), and arm span (LS mean difference of 1.03 cm; p=0.0082) compared with placebo. Children who received VOXZOGO also demonstrated numerical improvements in quality of life, and follow-up will continue to assess the impact of treatment over a longer term. The overall safety profile was consistent with previous studies of VOXZOGO, with most adverse events reported as mild and no treatment-related serious adverse events identified.

"These results presented in detail for the first time provide a comprehensive picture of the impact of VOXZOGO across multiple measures of growth in children with hypochondroplasia," said Greg Friberg, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer at BioMarin. "Based on this compelling body of evidence, we have submitted these data to the FDA with the goal of securing approval for the first medicine for children with hypochondroplasia."

"Hypochondroplasia can affect a child's growth, physical function and everyday life, with families often navigating unique challenges as they support their children's development," said Andrew Dauber, M.D., lead study investigator and Chief of Endocrinology at Children's National in Washington, D.C. "The changes we observed in annualized growth velocity and arm span provide encouraging evidence of how children with hypochondroplasia responded to treatment throughout the study. These findings deepen our understanding of the condition while reinforcing VOXZOGO's potential as the first targeted medicine developed specifically for children with hypochondroplasia."

BioMarin recently submitted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval of VOXZOGO for the treatment of hypochondroplasia and are on track with the submissions to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regional health authorities. If approved, VOXZOGO would be the first targeted therapy for the treatment of hypochondroplasia, with a potential 2027 launch.

Below are key BioMarin presentations across both achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia at ESPE, with all times listed in Central European Summer Time:

Vosoritide Increases Growth Velocity in Children With Hypochondroplasia: Phase 3 Trial Results

Oral Presentation LBA 1067

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 10:48 - 10:56 a.m.

Vosoritide Safety and Effectiveness in Young Children With Achondroplasia Aged =3 Years and With up to 36 Months of Follow-Up from the Japanese Post-Marketing Safety Surveillance Study (111-604)

Oral Presentation FC3.4

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 3:30 - 3:40 p.m.

About Hypochondroplasia

Hypochondroplasia is a rare, genetic skeletal dysplasia characterized by impaired bone growth, leading to disproportionate short stature and skeletal differences that can affect the long bones, spine and other parts of the skeleton and may impact physical functioning and overall quality of life. The condition presents with a broad and variable clinical spectrum and may include otolaryngologic (related to the ears, nose and throat) and neurological complications and is often diagnosed in toddlerhood or early school age based on clinical and radiological findings. BioMarin estimates that roughly 14,000 children with hypochondroplasia within the company's global footprint may be eligible for treatment with VOXZOGO.

There are currently no medicines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of hypochondroplasia.

For more information about our clinical trials in hypochondroplasia, achondroplasia and other skeletal conditions, please visit clinicaltrials.biomarin.com.

About VOXZOGO

In children with achondroplasia, endochondral bone growth, an essential process by which bone tissue is created, is negatively regulated due to a gain of function mutation in FGFR3. VOXZOGO, a C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) analog, acts as a positive regulator of the signaling pathway downstream of FGFR3 to promote endochondral bone growth.

VOXZOGO is the only approved medicine to support the growth of children with achondroplasia starting from birth, with international consensus guidelines recommending initiation of VOXZOGO as early as possible. First approved in 2021, VOXZOGO has helped more than 5,000 infants and children in more than 50 countries. Through our ongoing studies, BioMarin continues to evaluate VOXZOGO on key clinical endpoints relevant for achondroplasia patients, such as arm span, tibial bowing (leg bowing), body proportionality, spinal morphology (including spinal stenosis) and quality of life measures.

VOXZOGO is approved in the U.S., Japan and Australia to increase linear growth in children of all ages with achondroplasia with open epiphyses, and VOXZOGO is indicated in the EU for the treatment of achondroplasia in children 4 months of age and older whose epiphyses are not closed, as confirmed by appropriate genetic testing. In the U.S., this indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in annualized growth velocity. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s). An sNDA with long-term safety and efficacy data from three ongoing studies, including adult height and additional clinical outcomes beyond linear growth such as body proportionality and arm span is under review with an FDA Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Feb. 28, 2027.

The use of VOXZOGO to treat hypochondroplasia has not yet been approved by any regulatory agency.

VOXZOGO U.S. Important Safety Information

What is VOXZOGO used for?

VOXZOGO is a prescription medicine used to increase linear growth in children with achondroplasia and open growth plates (epiphyses).

VOXZOGO is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in annualized growth velocity. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

What is the most important safety information about VOXZOGO?

VOXZOGO may cause serious side effects including a temporary decrease in blood pressure in some patients. To reduce the risk of a decrease in blood pressure and associated symptoms (dizziness, feeling tired, or nausea), patients should eat a meal and drink 8 to 10 ounces of fluid within 1 hour before receiving VOXZOGO.

What are the most common side effects of VOXZOGO?

The most common side effects of VOXZOGO include injection site reactions (including redness, itching, swelling, bruising, rash, hives, and injection site pain), high levels of blood alkaline phosphatase shown in blood tests, vomiting, joint pain, decreased blood pressure, and stomachache. These are not all the possible side effects of VOXZOGO. Ask your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects, and about any side effects that bother the patient or that do not go away.

How is VOXZOGO taken?

VOXZOGO is taken daily as an injection given under the skin, administered by a caregiver after a healthcare provider determines the caregiver is able to administer VOXZOGO. Do not try to inject VOXZOGO until you have been shown the right way by your healthcare provider. VOXZOGO is supplied with Instructions for Use that describe the steps for preparing, injecting, and disposing VOXZOGO. Caregivers should review the Instructions for Use for guidance and any time they receive a refill of VOXZOGO in case any changes have been made.

Inject VOXZOGO 1 time every day, at about the same time each day. If a dose of VOXZOGO is missed, it can be given within 12 hours from the missed dose. After 12 hours, skip the missed dose and administer the next daily dose as usual.

The dose of VOXZOGO is based on body weight. Your healthcare provider will adjust the dose based on changes in weight following regular check-ups.

Your healthcare provider will monitor the patient's growth and tell you when to stop taking VOXZOGO if they determine the patient is no longer able to grow. Stop administering VOXZOGO if instructed by your healthcare provider.

What should you tell the doctor before or during taking VOXZOGO?

Tell your doctor about all of the patient's medical conditions including If the patient has heart disease (cardiac or vascular disease), or if the patient is on blood pressure medicine (anti-hypertensive medicine). If the patient has kidney problems or renal impairment. If the patient is pregnant or plans to become pregnant. It is not known if VOXZOGO will harm the unborn baby. If the patient is breastfeeding or plans to breastfeed. It is not known if VOXZOGO passes into breast milk.

Tell your doctor about all of the medicines the patient takes, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

You may report side effects to BioMarin at 1-866-906-6100. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch , or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see additional safety information in the full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a leading, global rare disease biotechnology company focused on delivering medicines for people living with genetically defined conditions. Founded in 1997, the San Rafael, California-based company has a proven track record of innovation, with nine commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin seeks to unleash the full potential of genetic science by pursuing category-defining medicines that have a profound impact on patients. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BioMarin), including without limitation, statements about: the data to be presented at European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) 2026 Annual Meeting, including the safety profile and potential benefits of VOXZOGO for children with hypochondroplasia and achondroplasia; BioMarin's plans and expectations for the development of VOXZOGO for children with hypochondroplasia, including the expectation that, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), VOXZOGO would be the first targeted therapy for the treatment of hypochondroplasia with a potential 2027 launch; BioMarin's expectations regarding its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for VOXZOGO for full approval in children with achondroplasia, including expectations regarding the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date; and BioMarin's estimate regarding total addressable patient population (TAPP) with respect to the conditions targeted by BioMarin's product candidates and commercial products, including hypochondroplasia. These forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, results and timing of current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials and the release of data from those trials; any potential adverse events observed in the continuing monitoring of the patients in the clinical trials; the content and timing of decisions by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency, the European Commission and other regulatory authorities; and those factors detailed in BioMarin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the factors contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in BioMarin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as such factors may be updated by any subsequent filings with the SEC. Investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BioMarin is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BioMarin® and VOXZOGO® are registered trademarks of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

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