GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries and Monolithic Power Systems form manufacturing partnership to scale high-performance power solutions

MALTA, N.Y. and SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPWR) (MPS), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced a long-term manufacturing agreement that will deploy MPS's proprietary process technology to GF's advanced 300mm manufacturing facility in Singapore. The collaboration will enable GF and MPS to expand manufacturing capacity of critical power management solutions for high-growth markets in early 2027.

MPS's innovative proprietary process technologies deliver high-performance, ultra-efficient power management solutions for a wide variety of applications in data center, automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Products manufactured at GF's Singapore facility are expected to include next-generation power solutions for automotive architectures, industrial robotics and automation, and smart power stages for AI and cloud infrastructure. Combining MPS's technology with GF's manufacturing expertise will support the next phase of growth for both companies while providing customers with greater capacity, supply assurance and global scale.

"Integrating MPS innovation with GF's manufacturing scale allows us to extend reach in high-growth electrification and AI markets with improved supply assurance," said Deming Xiao, EVP of global operations at MPS. "Together, we will deliver global scale with local support, and uncompromising power performance."

"This long-term agreement reflects the strength of GF's manufacturing platform and our ability to support customers as they scale innovative technologies into high-volume production," said Pradip Singh, chief manufacturing officer at GF. "Together, we will deliver high-performance power solutions that help meet the growing demands of automotive, industrial, and data center applications where performance and reliability define competitive advantage."

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ("MPS") is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS's mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media contacts:

Stephanie Gonzalez

stephanie.gonzalez@gf.com

Tony Balow

tony.balow@monolithicpower.com