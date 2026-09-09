AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Highlights Scientific Rationale, Supportive Data and Continued Advancement of Ampligen in Pancreatic Cancer in New CEO Corner Video

Company continues to advance Phase 2 DURIPANC study and broader clinical strategy evaluating Ampligen's potential to reshape the tumor microenvironment and enhance checkpoint inhibition

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OCALA, Fla., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM" or the "Company") today announced the release of a new installment of its CEO Corner series featuring Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels discussing the Company's scientific strategy and continued advancement of Ampligen® (rintatolimod) in pancreatic cancer.

In the CEO Corner, Equels discusses the significant challenges associated with pancreatic cancer, including its highly immunosuppressive - or "cold" - tumor microenvironment, which can prevent the immune system from mounting an effective response and has historically limited the effectiveness of many immunotherapy approaches.

Ampligen, AIM's investigational TLR3 agonist, is designed to activate innate immunity and help reshape the tumor microenvironment, potentially making tumors more responsive to checkpoint inhibition. Based on existing data, AIM believes Ampligen may have a broad-spectrum synergistic effect with both PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab, and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors such as durvalumab.

This scientific rationale is being evaluated through the Company's ongoing Phase 2 DURIPANC study, which is assessing Ampligen in combination with AstraZeneca's durvalumab as maintenance therapy following standard-of-care treatment in patients with pancreatic cancer. AIM believes the study has the potential to provide important insights into patient selection, biomarker identification and the characteristics of patients who may derive the greatest clinical benefit, helping inform the design of a potential future pivotal development program.

"Pancreatic cancer remains one of oncology's most difficult diseases, in large part because its immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment creates significant barriers to effective immune responses," said Equels. "Our strategy with Ampligen is designed to address that underlying biology by activating innate immunity and potentially making these tumors more responsive to checkpoint inhibition. As we continue to advance DURIPANC, biomarker research and our broader clinical development strategy, we believe the data generated can further strengthen our understanding of Ampligen's mechanism of action and its potential role in addressing this significant unmet medical need."

Beyond DURIPANC, AIM continues to build a broader body of scientific and clinical evidence supporting Ampligen through collaborations with leading institutions, ongoing biomarker research, expansion of its intellectual property portfolio and continued regulatory engagement.

Looking ahead in DURIPANC, the Company expects primary endpoint analyses, continued biomarker evaluations and overall survival follow-up. It also plans future regulatory interactions to provide additional opportunities to evaluate Ampligen's potential and refine AIM's long-term pancreatic cancer development strategy.

The latest CEO Corner segment is now available on the Company's website here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements may include statements relating to: Ampligen's potential to reshape the pancreatic tumor microenvironment and to enhance the activity of PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors, including pembrolizumab and durvalumab; the potential for any such effect to be durable or long-lasting; Ampligen's potential to complement existing therapies and to overcome biological barriers that have limited treatment success in pancreatic cancer; the potential of the Phase 2 DURIPANC study to inform patient selection, biomarker identification and the design of a potential future pivotal development program; the timing, conduct and outcome of the DURIPANC primary endpoint analyses, biomarker evaluations and overall survival follow-up; the timing and outcome of planned regulatory interactions; intellectual property expansion; the Company's long-term pancreatic cancer development strategy and its efforts to position Ampligen for the next stage of development; and the Company's ability to create long-term value for its stockholders. Forward-looking statements include statements attributed to, or made by, the Company's Chief Executive Officer in the quotations above and in the CEO Corner video referenced in this press release. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the potential of Ampligen's mechanism of action, anticipated regulatory milestones, our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "may," "might," "will," "could," "should," "can," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "envision," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders, and disclosures in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, on its website, and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in preclinical studies do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, lack of adequate funding, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. No assurance can be given that the findings in preliminary studies will prove true or that such studies will yield favorable results, or that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, on the Company's website, and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please review the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.aimimmuno.com. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except for the CEO Corner video referenced above, which contains forward-looking statements that are subject to this Cautionary Statement, the information found on the Company's website or on other websites referenced or linked to in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release and such information is referenced or linked for reference purposes only.



