HOF Capital today announced the completion of its acquisition of Porsche's equity interests in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group through an HOF-led consortium. The transaction, first announced in April 2026, closed following the satisfaction of all conditions, including regulatory clearances. Porsche's combined interests were valued at approximately €1 billion.

HOF Capital originated and led the transaction, assembling a consortium of institutional investors from the United States and Europe. Following completion of the transaction, HOF holds a 23.5% stake and becomes the largest shareholder in Rimac Group, which holds the 55% controlling interest in Bugatti Rimac. HOF and its consortium also acquired Porsche's direct 45% interest in Bugatti Rimac.

As part of the investment, HOF Capital holds three supervisory board seats across Rimac Group and Bugatti Rimac. Hisham Elhaddad, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of HOF Capital, has joined the Supervisory Boards of both Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group. Josh Klaczek, Partner at HOF Capital, joins the Rimac Group Supervisory Board as the firm's second representative.

Hisham Elhaddad, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of HOF Capital commented: "This transaction reflects exactly the kind of partnership HOF was built for backing durable, category-defining businesses across industries. Bugatti's position at the apex of personal luxury and bespoke craftsmanship is especially compelling as we enter an era defined by abundance. We are excited to be partnering with a world-class leader in Mate Rimac and his exceptional team to enhance the value of this iconic brand. For HOF, this deal marks a natural extension of our venture roots into leading complex transactions across the capital structure."

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac: "This is an important step for Bugatti Rimac and the entire Rimac Group. I am delighted that HOF Capital and its consortium are becoming our partners in the next phase of our Group's development, and I look forward to working together to realize the full potential of our companies. We have made strong progress across all companies in the Group, and I believe this partnership gives additional momentum to our continued growth."

ABOUT BUGATTI

Founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti in Molsheim, France, Bugatti is one of the world's most exclusive automotive marques synonymous with a singular blend of artistry, craftsmanship, and engineering excellence. Since 2021, the brand has operated as part of Bugatti Rimac, led by Chief Executive Officer Mate Rimac. Bugatti's latest flagship, the Tourbillon, marks the beginning of a new chapter for the marque. Bugatti remains headquartered at its historic home in Molsheim, with additional operations in Zagreb, Croatia.

ABOUT RIMAC GROUP

Rimac Group is the majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac, the sole owner of Rimac Technology and Rimac Energy, and a significant minority investor in Verne. Rimac Group companies employ over 2,000 employees, develop and produce Bugatti and Rimac branded hypercars as well as battery systems, powertrain systems, electronics, and stationary storage systems. Rimac's headquarters is based on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, with additional locations across Europe.

ABOUT HOF CAPITAL

HOF Capital is a New York-based investment firm with approximately $15 billion in AUM. The firm invests globally across venture capital and growth equity, partnering with companies from first check through IPO. HOF has backed several of today's most consequential companies early on, including Anthropic and SpaceX, and invests thematically across AI, frontier technologies, critical infrastructure, and iconic brands. Its investor base spans Fortune 500 enterprises, financial institutions, and industry-leading founders worldwide. For more information, visit hofcapital.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or investment product, and shall not form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any investment decision.

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