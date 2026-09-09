Park Aerospace Corp. Announces the Appointment of Dhivakar J. Kumar as Vice President of Operations and Product Development

NEWTON, Kan., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Dhivakar J. Kumar as Vice President of Operations and Product Development of the Company.

Dhivakar originally joined Park in 2012, and, prior to his appointment as Park's Vice President of Operations and Product Development, Dhivakar served as Materials and Process Engineer, Lead Materials and Process Engineer, Engineering Manager and Director of Product Development of the Company. Prior to joining Park, Dhivakar served as Product Engineer of WebCore Technologies, LLC from 2010 to 2012. Dhivakar received a Master of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Oklahoma State University in 2009 and received a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from Anna University in Chennai, India in 2007.

Brian Shore, Park's Chairman and CEO, said, "I am very pleased that Dhivakar has agreed to take on the new and important role and responsibilities of Vice President of Operations and Product Development. Dhivakar has progressed through many positions and has come a long way at Park since he started with us in 2012, and he provides much hope and promise for Park's future. Congratulations, Dhivakar, on your well-earned and well-deserved promotion."

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low-volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com