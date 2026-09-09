

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, featuring a new camera system, upgraded performance, longer battery life and expanded artificial intelligence capabilities.



The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the Pro Max starts at $1,299. Pre-orders begin September 12, with availability from September 18.



The Pro models are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, built using 2-nanometer process technology. The chip offers 50% more memory bandwidth than A19 Pro, while its GPU is up to 40% faster and its Neural Engine provides double the AI processing power.



The new 48MP Fusion Main camera brings variable aperture to iPhone for the first time, using six laser-cut blades that automatically adjust for lighting and depth of field. Users can also manually select from four aperture settings. New Pro controls provide access to aperture, shutter speed, white balance and histogram-based exposure monitoring.



Apple has also redesigned thermal management with a next-generation vapor chamber, enabling up to a 40% gain in sustained performance. The iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max delivers up to 45 hours.



Both models feature iOS 27, Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, which can use personal context and on-screen awareness to assist users.



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