EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Enters Healthcare Technology Cooperation Agreement With Venezuelan Science and Health Ministries for La Guaira Deployment



09.09.2026 / 20:55 CET/CEST

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CARACAS, VENEZUELA - September 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) ("LataMed AI" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America, today announced that its Venezuelan operating affiliate, LataMed AI VE, has entered into a cooperation agreement with Venezuela's Ministry of Popular Power for Science and Technology ("Mincyt") and Ministry of Popular Power for Health ("MPPS") relating to the planned deployment of digital healthcare technologies in the State of La Guaira. The agreement establishes a framework for the parties to coordinate the introduction and evaluation of LataMed AI VE's healthcare software, automated appointment and patient-queue management capabilities, AI-assisted preliminary triage tools, and emergency-response functionality within participating public healthcare locations. The initial phase is intended to focus on ambulatory and emergency-care environments in La Guaira. Under the framework described by the parties, LataMed AI VE is expected to provide and adapt the applicable technology, Mincyt is expected to support technical coordination associated with connectivity and data infrastructure, and MPPS is expected to coordinate clinical implementation and healthcare personnel onboarding. Deployment will remain subject to site readiness, technical integration, applicable governmental requirements, data-protection and healthcare requirements, and other customary implementation considerations. The Company believes the initiative represents an opportunity to demonstrate how its digital healthcare platform can be used in public-sector healthcare environments to support appointment coordination, patient prioritization, healthcare access and emergency-response workflows. The Company also expects the La Guaira initiative to provide operational information that may assist it in evaluating similar deployments in other regions. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "This agreement gives us the opportunity to put our technology to work in a real public-health environment and to do so in coordination with the institutions responsible for technology and healthcare delivery. Our focus is practical: improving the way patients enter the system, how appointments and queues are managed, and how higher-priority cases can be identified and directed for attention. La Guaira is an important step in demonstrating that model and learning from its implementation." The source materials for the initiative identify an initial target of 12 ambulatory and emergency nodes and a potential regional reach of more than 85,000 citizens. These figures represent current implementation targets and estimates rather than guaranteed deployment levels or operating results. Actual locations, participation, timing, utilization and outcomes may differ as the initiative proceeds. The Company intends to continue working with the participating governmental entities on technical planning, site evaluation, system configuration and implementation sequencing. LataMed AI will provide additional updates as material milestones are reached and when appropriate under applicable disclosure requirements. For additional information, please visit latamed.ai, follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a healthcare technology company focused on building digital health infrastructure, telehealth capabilities, healthcare coordination tools, analytics and AI-supported healthcare solutions for Latin America. The Company's strategy is centered on technology designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration and data-driven healthcare operations. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning planned deployments, implementation targets, anticipated functionality, potential regional reach, expected benefits, future expansion, technical integration and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, implementation delays, changes in governmental priorities or participation, technical and infrastructure limitations, regulatory and data-protection requirements, availability of financing and personnel, adoption and utilization levels, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available information. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk, and prospective investors are urged to carefully review the risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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