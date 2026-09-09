Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually. A total of 53,629,050 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,326,880 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 77.99% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 13, 2026, the record date for the Meeting.

Alithya's Board of Directors had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All eight director nominees proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 13, 2026 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld Dana Ades-Landy 85.94 % 14.06 % André P. Brosseau 99.75 % 0.25 % Ines Gbegan 86.40 % 13.60 % Lucie Martel 86.40 % 13.60 % Paul Raymond 86.26 % 13.74 % Ghyslain Rivard 83.76 % 16.24 % C. Lee Thomas 86.41 % 13.59 % Pierre Turcotte 77.04 % 22.96 %

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who provide AI-centric strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes, and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

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