

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon has raised fresh concerns about the risks of advanced artificial intelligence after quitting the company, saying AI developers believe the technology could potentially threaten humanity by the end of the decade.



In a resignation post, the 27-year-old researcher warned that companies are racing toward self-improving AI systems that could become superhuman, hack systems, transform industries rapidly and acquire significant power and resources.



Coxon's comments were backed by Anthropic researcher Evan Hubinger, who said the company does 'earnestly' believe AI could potentially kill all humans, although he personally puts the probability at below 10 percent over the next decade.



Anthropic's latest risk report acknowledges the concern but says current AI systems have little chance of gaining such power. CEO Dario Amodei has also repeatedly warned that rapid AI development could result in a catastrophic loss of control.



The latest warnings come amid growing calls for stronger AI regulation. Nearly 1,400 AI workers signed an open letter urging the U.S. government to slow the pace of development and strengthen oversight, while OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki has warned that AI capabilities are advancing faster than researchers' ability to reliably monitor and control them.



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