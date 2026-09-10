

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A technical failure in the United Kingdom's air traffic control system has caused more than 2,000 flight cancellations, leaving airlines and airports struggling to clear a major backlog for a second day.



The disruption affected 15 airports across the country, with passengers facing lengthy delays, cancellations and hours spent waiting in terminals and on aircraft. NATS, which operates the UK's air traffic control system, attributed the disruption to an issue with its flight processing system.



Although the technical problem was resolved Tuesday afternoon, airlines continued to face difficulties rebooking passengers and repositioning aircraft left at the wrong airports.



The disruption has also prompted growing criticism of NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe, with airlines calling for him to consider resigning following the second major air traffic control failure in three years.



UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander met with Rolfe on Wednesday and gave him one week to complete a full investigation into the incident. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office said Rolfe continues to have the government's confidence.



NATS apologised to passengers and said safety remained its priority, while airports including Heathrow and Gatwick urged travellers to check flight status before heading to airports. Further delays were expected as airlines worked to restore normal operations.



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