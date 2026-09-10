

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fi is recalling two supplements marketed for dogs after the products were found to have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall covers Fi Calming Supplement for Dogs 180 g, lot 26118, and Fi 8-in-1 Formula Supplement for Dogs 180 g, lot 26159. The products were distributed to customers through online retailers including Amazon and Chewy.com. The manufacturer has halted production while an investigation into the potential contamination continues.



The FDA warned that salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and fever in people, while pets may develop lethargy, diarrhoea, fever and vomiting.



Infected animals can also spread the bacteria to people and other animals even when they appear healthy. Consumers who purchased the recalled supplements are advised to stop using them and dispose of the products, while surfaces that came into contact with them should be sanitised.



The FDA recommends that people experiencing symptoms of salmonella infection contact a healthcare provider and that pet owners consult a veterinarian if their dogs have consumed the recalled supplements.



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