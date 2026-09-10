Strategic energetics award strengthens regional production capacity, supply-chain resilience and next-generation unmanned systems development across Europe

Teledyne Energetics UK, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced a $15.4 million contract with a Europe-based defence technology manufacturer to supply specialist energetics products for advanced unmanned systems. The award positions Teledyne as a critical industrial partner in the acceleration of European drone dominance, supporting the development and manufacture of next-generation platforms at scale.

The agreement supports a Europe-based defence technology manufacturer as Europe moves quickly to expand sovereign capability in unmanned systems. Teledyne will provide the specialist energetic technologies needed to move advanced drone programmes from development into dependable production. The initial $15.4 million award establishes the foundation for a long-term supply relationship with potential value of more than $50 million.

Under the agreement, Teledyne will supply advanced initiation and energetic solutions for demanding unmanned systems applications where safety, reliability and compact design are critical. The contract reinforces Teledyne's role as an enabling technology provider for a rapidly evolving European defence market.

The contract also supports Teledyne's continued expansion of regional manufacturing capability, strengthening Europe's industrial base for specialist energetics and improving supply-chain security for customers developing next-generation unmanned systems.

"This award reflects the speed at which Europe's unmanned systems market is evolving and the strategic importance of building trusted industrial capacity close to the programmes it supports," said John Toner, Senior Vice President at Teledyne Aerospace Defence Electronics UK. "For Teledyne, it reinforces our role in helping customers move critical drone capabilities from development toward dependable production, with the performance, responsiveness and long-term support required for mission success."

Deliveries under the programme will begin immediately and support current development activity. Teledyne expects the relationship to expand as future production requirements increase.

About Teledyne Aerospace Defence Electronics

Teledyne Aerospace Defence Electronics Group is a leading provider of specialist energetics solutions and advanced defence enabling technologies, supporting customers worldwide with innovative, reliable, and mission-critical products for defence and security applications.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Joe Ailinger, Jr.

Teledyne Defense and Aerospace

Phone: +1 781-999-2678

Email: joe.ailinger@teledyne.com

Tabitha Blankenbiller

Teledyne Defense and Aerospace

Phone: +1 971-272-5068

Email: Tabitha.blankenbiller@teledyne.com