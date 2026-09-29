

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies (TDY) announced that Vice Chairman Jason VanWees will retire from his current position effective February 1, 2027, after more than two decades with the company.



Mary Grace DeForest has been appointed Corporate Vice President of Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisitions, effective November 1, 2026.



VanWees joined Teledyne before its 1999 spin-off and became Vice Chairman in 2021. During his tenure, he led the identification and acquisition of 75 businesses for a cumulative consideration of $12.8 billion, while also overseeing capital allocation and investor relations activities.



DeForest joined Teledyne in 2011 as a manufacturing engineer and has held leadership roles across Teledyne Marine, Digital Imaging and Defense Electronics.



She currently serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne Microwave, overseeing businesses with 880 employees and annual revenue of $320 million.



Teledyne said the transition period between DeForest's appointment and VanWees' retirement is intended to ensure continuity in the company's investor relations and M&A functions.



Teledyne Technologies develops imaging, sensing, instrumentation and electronic systems for aerospace, defense, industrial, environmental, marine and healthcare applications.



The company entered into a $1.1 billion agreement to acquire Varex Imaging on August 10, 2026, with the transaction expected to close in early 2027. The acquisition is expected to expand Teledyne's imaging portfolio and strengthen its medical imaging capabilities through Varex's X-ray tubes, digital detectors and imaging technologies.



TDY is trading down 0.98% at $604.87.



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